Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Reveals NOTES IN MOTION Community Events 2022-2023

Programs include workshops in different dance styles and techniques, get moving programs, faculty engagement, nutrition and lifestyle coaching.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present Notes in Motion/Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Community Events 2022-2023. For more information and to view the entire schedule, visit https://notesinmotion.org/school-programs/community-events-and-performances/.

Notes in Motion offers Community Events and Performances on evenings and weekends. These programs include workshops in different dance styles and techniques, get moving programs, faculty engagement, nutrition and lifestyle coaching - interactive learning that multi-generations experience together. Programs include: group discussion, physical dance classes, small group creative exploration, critical feedback, work sharing, work time, props, costumes, live and recorded music, and writing exercises. Community programs can be linked to community goals, challenges, and social issues or organize around the process of making dance theatre. Most community programs culminate in a performance presentation created by program participants. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre (ASDT) also performs selections from its rich repertory at our partner schools. Some performances are followed by a workshop or discussion about the content of the performance, careers in dance, as well as training, rehearsing, and understanding the process of creating dance.

Upcoming Events

April 20, 2023

Special Event: Cross River Bank - What's In Your Wallet: Real Life Budgeting

PS 78 Bronx/Cross River Bank

May 17, 2023

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Professional Performance + Lecture Demonstration

PS 83 Bronx

May 18, 2023

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Professional Performance + Lecture Demonstration

PS 78 Bronx

May 20, 2023

Family Dance Carnival: Dance Around the World

Featured Artists: Elya Osmanova, Bailey Randolph, Jojo Rannazzisi, Lyndsay C.

PS 63 STAR Academy

May 23, 2023

Family Dance Carnival: Dance Around the World

Featured Artists: Manuela Sanchez, Bailey Randolph, Makayla Monét

Cypress Hills Collegiate Prep

May 25, 2023

Family Dance Carnival: Dance Around the World

PS 376 Queens

June 1, 2023

Family Engagement Event: Hip Hop & Latin Dance

PS 83 Bronx

June 3, 2023

Family Engagement Event: Dance Around the World

PS 182 Queens

June 9, 2023

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Professional Performance + Lecture Demonstration

PS 182 Queens

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. In 2023, we have been in residency at Hofstra University. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events, conference presentations, and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The company is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.



