Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Reveals NOTES IN MOTION Community Events 2022-2023
Programs include workshops in different dance styles and techniques, get moving programs, faculty engagement, nutrition and lifestyle coaching.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present Notes in Motion/Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Community Events 2022-2023. For more information and to view the entire schedule, visit https://notesinmotion.org/school-programs/community-events-and-performances/.
Notes in Motion offers Community Events and Performances on evenings and weekends. These programs include workshops in different dance styles and techniques, get moving programs, faculty engagement, nutrition and lifestyle coaching - interactive learning that multi-generations experience together. Programs include: group discussion, physical dance classes, small group creative exploration, critical feedback, work sharing, work time, props, costumes, live and recorded music, and writing exercises. Community programs can be linked to community goals, challenges, and social issues or organize around the process of making dance theatre. Most community programs culminate in a performance presentation created by program participants. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre (ASDT) also performs selections from its rich repertory at our partner schools. Some performances are followed by a workshop or discussion about the content of the performance, careers in dance, as well as training, rehearsing, and understanding the process of creating dance.
Upcoming Events
April 20, 2023
Special Event: Cross River Bank - What's In Your Wallet: Real Life Budgeting
PS 78 Bronx/Cross River Bank
May 17, 2023
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Professional Performance + Lecture Demonstration
PS 83 Bronx
May 18, 2023
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Professional Performance + Lecture Demonstration
PS 78 Bronx
May 20, 2023
Family Dance Carnival: Dance Around the World
Featured Artists: Elya Osmanova, Bailey Randolph, Jojo Rannazzisi, Lyndsay C.
PS 63 STAR Academy
May 23, 2023
Family Dance Carnival: Dance Around the World
Featured Artists: Manuela Sanchez, Bailey Randolph, Makayla Monét
Cypress Hills Collegiate Prep
May 25, 2023
Family Dance Carnival: Dance Around the World
PS 376 Queens
June 1, 2023
Family Engagement Event: Hip Hop & Latin Dance
PS 83 Bronx
June 3, 2023
Family Engagement Event: Dance Around the World
PS 182 Queens
June 9, 2023
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Professional Performance + Lecture Demonstration
PS 182 Queens
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. In 2023, we have been in residency at Hofstra University. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events, conference presentations, and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The company is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.