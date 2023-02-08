Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Receives Hofstra University Dance Residency

The residency will culminate in a free student performances as part of Hofstra's Spring Faculty Dance Concert on April 27-30, 2023 at 8pm and April 29-30, 2023 at 2pm.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre continues its 23rd annual performance season with a spring residency at Hofstra University Dance, from January through April 2023. The Company will set an excerpt of their recent premiere piece, Threads, on the University's dance students. The residency will culminate in a free student performances as part of Hofstra's Spring Faculty Dance Concert on April 27-30, 2023 at 8pm and April 29-30, 2023 at 2pm. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223688®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2Fhofstradd?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"Threads explores what holds us together in isolation and the practice of letting go," said Amanda Selwyn, Artistic Director. "This pandemic has brought into focus where priorities are, the value of our human connections, and the very fleeting nature of it all. We are just a moment away from change. The threads can be fixed, torn, mended, or woven. The music and the movement in this innovative evening-length work will embody these ties that hold us together and their fragility to pull us apart. This is a story of heartbreak, forgiveness, loss, new beginnings, agency, and powerlessness. Threads build bridges, celebrate differences, and connect us. We are only as alone as the next knot - accidental or purposeful. We are meant to be tangled in this dance of our lives. Threads is a tribute to the grit and resilience of this moment - a willingness to do the work and to inquire, to sit in uncertainty and ponder what is on the other side. It starts as a thread of an idea and, from that thread, a fabric of meaning emerges. One thread at a time. By listening, pulling, teasing, tearing at each piece. Showing up in it. We can only see when our minds, eyes, and hearts are open. We can only see when we are ready. When we aren't looking. In this pause, we step forward and balance on a thread to discover divine beauty. We measure risk, we acknowledge what is gone, we let go."

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.




