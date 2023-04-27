Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents GREEN AFTERNOON X

The event is on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present Green Afternoon X - a site specific modern dance performance experience - on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the home of Marcia Previti and Peter Gumpel, 230 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton, NY. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit amandaselwyndance.org/green-afternoon-x.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's tenth engagement of Green Afternoon in The Hamptons will be a movable outdoor performance in a unique garden setting. The performance includes movement installations in the various outdoor "rooms" throughout the property followed by a seated performance preview on the great lawn of the developing work: Habit Formed. Habit Formed is an evening-length that explores how habits function in our lives. These habits can manifest strength, ease, and freedom and also create limits, boundaries, and affliction. The ultimate journey of the work will tell a story of discernment, unpacking how we can be empowered by our habits and not impaired by them.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. In 2023, we have been in residency at Hofstra University. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events, conference presentations, and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The company is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.



