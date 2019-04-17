Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre presents Green Afternoon VII, an annual afternoon innovative presentation of wine, modern dance, and delicious food in the home and gardens of Architects Marcia Previti and Peter Gumpel featuring an excerpt of their recent World Premiere,Crossroads. The performances begin at 5 p.m. with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and movement installations in the gardens and outdoor sitting rooms throughout the property. Performers dance in tree houses, on and around sculptures, the swimming pool, the wooded path, and more. The audience will then have the opportunity to see the company's latest NYC World Premiere, Crossroads, on the Great Lawn. Crossroads premieres at New York Live Arts June 20-22, 2019.

Green Afternoon VII takes place at 230 Old Stone Hwy, East Hampton, NY 11937. Tickets are start at $125 and can be purchased at: https://amandaselwyndance.org/green-afternoon-vii-tickets/.

Crossroads is an evening-length work that explores forging into unchartered waters and the ensuing and tumultuous process of self-discovery. The choreography lingers in these moments at the crossroads, choosing one path or another, and how these moments steer the course of our lives.

Crossroads features choreography by Amanda Selwyn and dancers, and will be performed by Alex Cottone, Michael Bishop, Manon Hallay, Misaki Hayama, Isaac Kerr, Torrey McAnena, Ashley McQueen, and Sarah Starkweather.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates original and dynamic dance theatre that raises questions and magnifies humanity through dance. Productions pivot around core themes and through an interplay between athletic and pedestrian motion, activate emotional expression, character, and narrative in a rich and abstract collage. Presenting dance in an immediate, mature, and inclusive way, the company engages audiences from start to finish and beckons a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

www.amandaselwyndance.org

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 75 productions at NYC venues including Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has, been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts-in-education programming through Notes in Motion Outreach Dance Theatre to children in the NYC public schools. Selwyn's 20th Anniversary Season is to be presented by CUNY Dance Initiative at Baruch Performing Arts Center in March 2020.





