Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre 22nd Season Annual Gala: In This Moment

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces the 22nd Season Annual Gala: In This Moment, May 19, 2022, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 873 Broadway, Suite 301, NYC. The evening will feature performances from Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Company and Notes in Motion Partner Schools, a live DJ and dancing, a silent auction, giveaways, as well as wine, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres. Performances will also be available via livestream.

Regular tickets are $125, Sponsor an Artist tickets are $250, and Patron tickets are $500.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit amandaselwyndance.org/gala/. For livestream details and tickets, please visit amandaselwyndance.networkforgood.com/events/39751-2022-season-gala-in-this-moment.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and pedestrian motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.