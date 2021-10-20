Alessandra Corona to Perform Works Live At Theatre At St. Jeans, November 4

ALESSANDRA CORONA PERFORMING WORKS returns to the stage for a live performance Thursday November 4, 8 PM, with two works: Artistic Director Corona's "Labyrinth," and "Breaking Through the Generational Curse" by guest choreographer Maiya Redding. Performances at the Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 East 76th Street. (elevator available on Lexington between 76th & 75th Streets.)

Choreographed by Corona and Company, and set to an original score by Thomas Lentakis, the new "Labyrinth" tells the story of two lovers trapped within a labyrinth of their own creation, ignorant of their destiny and powerless to change their fate except through love.

Guest choreographer Maiya Redding will premiere her "Breaking Through the Generational Curse," inspired by family dynamics and a family evolving through a long journey of discovery. Along the way they express jealousy, loneliness, regret, forgiveness, support, and love. Music by Philip Glass and Ravi Shankar.



ALESSANDRA CORONA, a native of Cagliari, Sardinia, was trained at the National Ballet Academy in Rome, where she studied ballet, Graham, Limon, Cunningham, and jazz techniques.

Upon moving to New York, she joined Ballet Hispanico and quickly rose to the rank of principal dancer, touring with the Company for 12 years and originating roles in many ballets. At the invitation of Ann Reinking, Alessandra toured for two years in the international company of Fosse, and appeared in the City Center Encores! production of Richard Rodgers' No Strings, directed by Reinking.

A resident of New York City, she founded Alessandra Corona Performing Works in 2012.

The Company remains true to its commitment to create original works that integrate dance, music, theater, video and film arts.

MAYA REDDING began her training in her native Chicago at the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center, and graduated from the Chicago Academy for the Arts, where she majored in dance. Her studies took her to SUNY Purchase, where she graduated cum laude and received a BFA in Dance in 2016. While at Purchase, Redding had the pleasure of training for a semester at the Korean National University of the Arts. In April 2018, Maya was guest choreographer for SUNY College's "Spring Festival."

Learn more at www.acoronaworks.com.