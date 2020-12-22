Ailey Forward Monumental Virtual Season Leaps Into Final Week Of Programs With Revelations Through The Decades

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's monumental first-ever Ailey Forward virtual season, celebrating 60 years of the seminal work, Revelations, culminates with a Revelations Through the Decades program from December 23 to 31.

The extraordinary program will showcase rarely seen films from the last 60 years featuring legends like Alvin Ailey, Judith Jamison and other renowned dancers from the Company's history. An added bonus is a workshop presentation of Ailey Extension students joining in the dance with the "I've Been 'Buked" opening section of Alvin Ailey's masterpiece.

There is limited time to enjoy the other exciting and unique programs of the reimagined engagement, including the powerful world premiere Testament through December 24. Choreographed by Matthew Rushing, in his first season as Associate Artistic Director, in collaboration with Company member and Assistant to the Rehearsal Director Clifton Brown and former Company member Yusha-Marie Sorzano, the work follows a community of people turning pain into power and lament into hope. Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center, a spectacular jewel overlooking the Hudson River, sets the background for Testament with its world-class gardens and stunning views. In conjunction with the performance, all three choreographers come together for a discussion about creating this contemporary response to Revelations.

WABC7 TV's Sandy Kenyon - 'Testament': Alvin Ailey Dance Theater perseveres through COVID pandemic

Make it a Family Affair and view the interactive Family Program: Revelations led by Arts In Education & Community Programs Master Teacher Nasha Thomas and fellow former Ailey company member Michael Thomas, available through Saturday, December 26. All ages and experience levels are invited to wear comfortable clothing and make space in their home to learn excerpts of the "Wade in the Water" and "Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham" sections from Mr. Ailey's most beloved work. Alvin Ailey once said that, "The most unique thing in the world is you. If you can take these steps and show us yourself through it, that will be an extraordinary experience." Motivated by his words, there will also be an activity inspired by the word "unique." Along with the workshop, audiences are invited to be moved by an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance of Revelations.

Each broadcast is available free for one week via Ailey's Website during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2020 virtual season made possible through the generous support of Bank of America, the Revelations at 60 Sponsor. For more information, visit alvinailey.org/virtualseason.

The gift of Ailey continues into the New Year with a Celebrating Alvin Ailey with Judith Jamison workshop on Saturday January 9 at 2:00pm ET. Join Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison as we celebrate the birthday of our Founder, Mr. Alvin Ailey. As one of the most influential dance figures of the late 20th century, Ms. Jamison opened doors to many young aspiring dancers from all over the world. This workshop offers dancers an opportunity to infuse her unique style with a clear focus on musicality while exploring Mr. Ailey's genius as a choreographer. Students will discover ways to expand their artistic range and learn "how to give equal value to every step you take."

Ailey fans are in for another treat, the virtual premiere of "Ailey" documentary directed by Peabody and Emmy award-winning director Jamila Wignot at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on January 30. The resonant biography explores Ailey's commitment to searching for truth and creating poetry through movement in enduring choreography, and the visionary who overcame obstacles at the cusp of the Civil Rights Movement to found one of the world's most renowned dance companies. A broader release is slated in spring or summer 2021. Tickets go on sale January 7, visit festival.sundance.org for more information.