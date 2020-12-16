Ailey Forward Free Virtual Season Presents World Premieres Of A TESTAMENT TO REVELATIONS and More

This month's Ailey Forward virtual season celebrating six decades of Revelations breaks new ground in week three by presenting Ailey's renowned dancers in two world premieres and an interactive family program.

From Thursday, December 17th at 7:30pm ET (to December 24) the curtain will go up on Testament, conceived and choreographed by Matthew Rushing, in his first season as Associate Artistic Director, in collaboration with Company member and Assistant to the Rehearsal Director Clifton Brown and former Company member Yusha-Marie Sorzano.

Featuring film direction by former Ailey/Fordham BFA student Preston Miller, an original score by composer Damien Sneed, and reflections from the current dancers, the work follows a community of people turning pain into power and lament into hope. Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center, a spectacular jewel overlooking the Hudson River, sets the background for Testament with its world-class gardens and stunning views. In conjunction with the performance, all three choreographers will come together for a discussion about creating this contemporary response to Revelations.

Another world premiere to enjoy through Monday, December 21 is A Jam Session for Troubling Times choreographed by acclaimed Ailey dancer and Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts as part of the Bird100 centennial celebration of the revolutionary jazz saxophonist and composer Charlie "Bird" Parker. At a time in our world rife with chaos and uncertainty, Roberts creates an upbeat, quirky, and accessible work using the energy, nuance, and virtuosity of the 'bebop' sound as a vehicle to lift our spirits and demonstrate that we are stronger than our circumstances. This program also features a BattleTalk dialogue with Jamar Roberts and Artistic Director Robert Battle.

On Saturday, December 19th at 2:00pm ET the celebration of Ailey's signature work continues with an interactive Family Program: Revelations led by Arts In Education & Community Programs Master Teacher Nasha Thomas and fellow former Ailey company member Michael Thomas. All ages and experience levels are invited to wear comfortable clothing and make space in their home to learn excerpts of the "Wade in the Water" and "Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham" sections from Mr. Ailey's most beloved work. Alvin Ailey once said that, "The most unique thing in the world is you. If you can take these steps and show us yourself through it, that will be an extraordinary experience." Motivated by his words, there will also be an activity inspired by the word "unique". Along with the workshop, audiences are invited to be moved by an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance of Revelations.

There is still a limited time to enjoy the other exciting and unique programs previously released, including Celebrating Glenn Allen Sims and Linda Celeste Sims through Wednesday, December 16. Ailey's husband-and-wife star couple are honored in a heartfelt farewell tribute featuring a variety of signature performance highlights from their nearly a quarter century together on the Ailey stage, as well as partake in conversation with lauded choreographer Ronald K. Brown. Following this presentation fans can join in the dance and learn Ailey movement style during Ailey Extension's livestream Masterclass with Glenn Allen Sims and Linda Celeste Sims on Saturday, December 19 at 2:00pm ET.

A powerful Dancing for Social Justice program is available through Friday, December 18 with performances from Jawole Willa Jo Zollar's Shelter, a passionate statement about the physical and emotional deprivation of the homeless, and Kyle Abraham's Untitled America, a work that shines a light on the impact of the prison system on African-Americans. Fittingly, the program includes a timely BattleTalk conversation centered around the arts and social justice; moderated by Robert Battle with the choreographers and activist and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.

The exclusive series of dance film premieres, adaptations of classics, and conversations with esteemed artists culminates with a Decades of Revelations from December 23 to 31 featuring rarely seen films from the last 60 years and a workshop presentation teaching Ailey Extension students the opening section ("I've Been 'Buked") of Mr. Ailey's signature ballet. Each broadcast is available free for one week on Ailey's Website, Facebook, and YouTube, during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2020 virtual season made possible through the generous support of Bank of America, the Revelations at 60 Sponsor.

