Ailey Dances Into Final Weeks at New York City Center with Holiday Performances and More

Witness the final weeks of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's enchanting 2019-2020 holiday engagement at New York City Center. Upcoming highlights include holiday performances on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day; an assortment of special programs; and a one-night-only season finale on what would have been Alvin Ailey's 89th birthday.

On Tuesday, December 24th at 7:30pm Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dances into the holidays with the first of three holiday Revelations performances. Ailey's timeless masterpiece Revelations will bring an inspiring close to performances on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve. On Wednesday, January 1st at 7:30pm audiences can start the New Year with an All New program featuring the season's world premiere of Jamar Roberts' Ode, company premieres of Camille A. Brown's City of Rain and Aszure Barton's BUSK, and the new production of Lar Lubovitch's Fandango. Audiences can also take in All New programs on Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 4 (evening).

Additional special programs continue with two more chances to view an Ailey Classics (Saturday, December 28 matinee and Friday, January 3) and Three Visionaries program (Tuesday, December 24 and Saturday, January 4 matinee). Ailey Classics programming features highlights from eight Ailey favorites including Revelations. During Ailey's Three Visionaries program audiences will experience five classic ballets by each of the Company's artistic directors - Robert Battle (Mass, In/Side), Judith Jamison (A Case of You, Divining), and Alvin Ailey (Revelations).

On Sunday, January 5th the engagement concludes on what would have been Alvin Ailey's 89th birthday with a finale performance of season highlights including the Cunningham Centennial Solos and Mr. Ailey's beloved Revelations in its entirety. Don't miss Ailey's final New York City Center performances before the Company embarks on a coast-to-coast United States tour from February 4 - May 10.

Let the spirit of Ailey's powerful performances inspire you to take steps towards your New Year's fitness resolutions at Ailey Extension's real classes for real people. On January 4th all are welcome to learn the rich history of Alvin Ailey's signature style in a special Intro to Ailey Classics workshop led by world-renowned former Ailey dancer Sarita Allen.

For more information, visit alvinailey.org.

UPCOMING PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

On Saturday afternoons, bring the whole family to enjoy the performance and stay afterwards for a free Q&A with the acclaimed Ailey dancers in the theater.

Upcoming Performance Dates: Dec. 28 mat, Jan. 4 mat

HOLIDAY REVELATIONS - DECEMBER 24, 25 AND 31 AND JANUARY 1

Celebrate the holidays with four special evening performances on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. These inspiring programs feature diverse works including Robert Battle's Mass and In/Side, Judith Jamison's A Case of You and Divining, Jessica Lang's EN, Darrell Grand Moultrie's Ounce of Faith, Donald Byrd's world premiere Greenwood, Camille A. Brown's City of Rain, Lar Lubovitch's Fandango, Aszure Barton's BUSK, and Alvin Ailey's timeless masterpiece Revelations. Tickets to an Ailey performance make for a lovely holiday present. Give the gift of Ailey this season with performances sure to inspire.

SPECIAL SEASON FINALE ON ALVIN AILEY'S BIRTHDAY - JANUARY 5

Revelations will bring an inspiring close to the season finale on January 5, what would have been Alvin Ailey's 89th birthday. This one-night-only program includes highlights from the season's premieres including the Cunningham Centennial Solos.

CALENDAR LISTING INFORMATION

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, beloved as one of the world's most popular dance companies, returns to the New York City Center stage December 4, 2019 - January 5, 2020 for a joyous holiday tradition. Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, Ailey's 32 extraordinary dancers will move audiences with premieres, new productions, repertory favorites and classics like the American masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed as a must-see for all. Tickets starting at $29 can be purchased at the New York City Center Box Office, through CityTix® at (212) 581-1212 or online at www.alvinailey.org or www.nycitycenter.org. Discount tickets are available for Ailey Super Fans who purchase tickets for more than one performance, for students with an appropriate ID, and for groups of 10 or more (discounts do not apply to $29 tickets). The Saturday Family Matinee series includes a post-performance Q&A with the Ailey dancers and an increased availability of $29 tickets; but buy early for the best seat selection. For group sales, call 212-405-9082 or e-mail groupsales@alvinailey.org. For further information, visit www.alvinailey.org.

INTRO TO AILEY CLASSICS AT AILEY EXTENSION - JANUARY 4

Learn the rich history of Alvin Ailey's signature style from world-renowned former Ailey dancer Sarita Allen as she teaches highlights of choreography from Ailey Classics including Blues Suite, Night Creature, Memoria and Mr. Ailey's masterpiece Revelations. On Saturday, January 4 from 3pm-5pm, Sarita Allen will guide dancers of all levels and backgrounds through Mr. Ailey's works, which fuse theater, modern dance, ballet and jazz with creating hope-fueled choreography that spreads global awareness of the universality of the African-American experience through dance.

TICKET TO DANCE

Audience members are welcome to join in the dance at Ailey Extension's real classes for real people with "Ticket to Dance". First-time students can redeem their performance ticket stub for a complimentary dance or fitness class and returning students will receive a free class with the purchase of a 10-class card. Offer is valid for 60 days from the performance date.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You