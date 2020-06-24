Ailey All Access to Present Streaming of A HYMN FOR ALVIN AILEY with Judith Jamison and Anna Deavere Smith

The Ailey organization continues striving to manifest founder Alvin Ailey's belief that "dance came from the people and that it should always be delivered back to the people" during this challenging time through Ailey All Access, a series of online offerings including free streaming of performances, conversations, short films created by the dancers, classes, and more. Ailey All Access has shared the Ailey spirit with more than 20 million people globally since its launch date on March 30, the date of the first performance of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Performance Broadcasts

Thursday, June 25 at 7pm EDT is the streaming premiere of the Emmy award-winning A Hymn for Alvin Ailey, a documentary directed by Orlando Bagwell based upon Judith Jamison's acclaimed ballet Hymn, created in collaboration with Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominated performance artist/actress Anna Deavere Smith. Jamison's choreography is performed to Smith's synthesis of the dancer's memories of working with Ailey in this moving love letter to Alvin Ailey available online for one week. Dynamic full company dances and quiet solos, filmed at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, are interspersed with interviews and other footage that tell the story of his profound influence on American culture.

In conjunction with the broadcast, viewers will be treated to A Conversation with Judith Jamison and Anna Deavere Smith, as these two incomparable artists from the world of dance and theater reminisce about the creation of this classic Ailey work. Looking at current events from multiple points of view, Smith's theater combining the journalistic technique of interviewing her subjects with the art of interpreting their words through performance is also streaming this month on HBO with "Notes From the Field," a film adaptation of her one-woman show about America's failed justice system; and on PBS with "Twilight: Los Angeles," based upon her powerful one-woman theater piece about the 1991 Rodney King beating, the violent aftermath of the 1992 verdict, and the lasting impact of the L.A. riots on America's conscience.

The weekly performance series continues on July 2 with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Love Stories - Judith Jamison's dynamic collaboration with hip-hop pioneer Rennie Harris and Artistic Director Robert Battle.

This week, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is also featured in ABC's Wednesday, June 24 at 8pm EDT encore broadcast of the opening celebration of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African-American History and Culture, along with other influential entertainers from around the globe who came together to mark this historic occasion.

Ailey Extension Dance and Fitness Classes

In celebration of Pride month, Ailey Extension invites all to join in on a special Voguing with Pride workshop on Saturday June 27 from 4:30pm-6pm. Ballroom vogue icon and pioneer Cesar Valentino will guide participants through vogue foundation, lines, grace, and precision to help students develop an understanding of and reason for the movements. Participants are encouraged to wear very bright colors and heels to tap into the theme, though not required.

For more details about Ailey's live and on-demand virtual classes and workshops - which include Horton, ballet, hip hop, vogue, West African and more styles taught by Ailey Extension's elite instructors - please visit aileyextension.com/keepdancing.

Still, We Dance Campaign

In an effort to keep Ailey alive in the hearts of our community, the Still, We Dance campaign contributes to moving the organization forward during this uncertain time, while making it possible for Ailey to offer a variety of programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations. A gift of any size to the Ailey organization helps uplift communities around the world.

In these extremely difficult times, Ailey will continue to share revelations in an effort to raise spirits as we move forward together. To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.

