Ailey All Access Re-Broadcasts Rennie Harris' LAZARUS

For over six decades, The Ailey organization has brought people together using dance as a vehicle to educate, inspire and enlighten. During these unprecedented times, the Company has reached out to audiences and connected with over 22 million people audiences through Ailey All Access, a series of online offerings including free streaming of performances, conversations, short films created by the dancers, classes, and more.

Performance Broadcasts

Ailey is thrilled to offer screenings of full-length works every Thursday 7pm EDT. On July 2 Hip-Hop pioneer Rennie Harris' Lazarus, a work inspired by the life and legacy of Mr. Ailey and acclaimed as "America's hottest ballet," will re-stream in its entirety for one week. The powerful ensemble work addresses the racial inequities America faced when Mr. Ailey founded Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958 and still faces today. The Company's first two-act ballet, Lazarus is set to a multifaceted soundtrack produced by Darrin Ross, with his original music, and featuring Nina Simone, Terrence Trent D'Arby, Michael Kiwanuka, Odetta, spoken text written and adapted by Rennie Harris that is performed by Wadud Ahmad, Rennie Harris, as well as the voice of Alvin Ailey.

Along with the broadcast, Ailey will share behind-the-scenes footage, a discussion with choreographer Rennie Harris about his work and its creation moderated by dancer Hope Boykin and the dancers short film inspired by an excerpt of Lazarus as part of the #ShowMustGoOn series.

Ailey Extension Dance and Fitness Classes

This July, Ailey Extension is making it even easier for students of all ages to keep moving with classes that consider the specific needs and abilities of movers from various age groups. Starting July 5, young students can join in on the dance with Ailey Extension's Kids & Teens Online program offering classes for teens and children as young as seven years old. On Sunday mornings Keith Alexander will keep kids ages 7-12 moving during Hip Hop 4 Kids (Sundays at 10am EDT - ages 7-9 and 11am EDT ages 10-12) as he leads them through the fundamentals of hip-hop, developing coordination and musicality while building on basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality. During Kids Ballet each Tuesday and Thursday at 4:30pm EDT Dawn Hillen will share the inspiring beauty and technique of ballet with students ages 10-12. Every class will include a series of stretches, ballet positions, and dance movements that will encourage their flexibility, balance, strength, coordination, musicality, and joy of performing to music. A Kids & Teens Contemporary class with Gianna Theodore will guide students ages 10-12 (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm EDT) and teens ages 13-17 (Sundays 1pm EDT) through basic contemporary forms while teaching them to develop individuality within their movement. This class will consist of structured movement, floor work, and some improvisation techniques.

Starting July 7, adult students looking to increase flexibility and regain youthful vitality can enjoy Age Defying Therapeutic Stretches with Finis Jhung each Tuesday at 11am EDT. This class features slowly paced, easy-to-follow exercises done both standing and sitting to improve one's balance, restore joint mobility, relax tense muscles, increase flexibility, and calm the mind. For more details about Ailey's live and on-demand virtual classes - which include Horton, ballet, hip hop, vogue, samba, West African and more styles taught by Ailey Extension's elite instructors - please visit aileyextension.com/keepdancing.

Still, We Dance Campaign

In an effort to keep Ailey alive in the hearts of our community, the Still, We Dance campaign contributes to moving the organization forward during this uncertain time, while making it possible for Ailey to offer a variety of programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations. A gift of any size to the Ailey organization helps uplift communities around the world.

In these extremely difficult times, Ailey will continue to share revelations in an effort to raise spirits as we move forward together. To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.

Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik

