92Y Announces Online Dance Classes for August

CRITICISM AND AESTHETICS WITH GREGORY KING

Starts Aug 6-Aug 27, 6 pm, $100* for 4 sessions

Investigate the nature, styles, formats and range of art, dance, and culture writings from writers of color, with an emphasis on practical application, in this four-week intensive with performance artist and activist Gregory King. Writers will be asked to submit reviews and essays for discussion as we examine the future of dance criticism and ways to diversity perspectives. Reading will be assigned weekly and will be drawn from the works of practicing arts and culture critics, as well as from short essays and reviews in the disciplines of culinary arts, music, dance, and other essay formats and styles. The works of Theresa Ruth Howard, Juan Michael Porter II, Eva Yaa Asantewaa, Nya McCarthy Brown, Gregory King, Rhonda Moore, Zita Allen, and Nigella Lawson will be examined.

PILATES FOR DANCERS

Starts Fri, Aug 7-Aug 28, 6 pm, $60* for 4 sessions

Pilates class helps dancers maintain their own instrument (the body) and provides tools for achieving health and well-being. Pilates exercises build strength, flexibility, and coordination; challenge students to think critically about movement; and encourage dancers to make physical and mental connections between daily life, dance class, and conditioning. This 90-minute class will begin with somatic-based awareness tasks, then move into more full and robust exercises, and finish with standing explorations that apply the mat material directly to dance. Participants can expect to leave class prepared to dance with greater connection, sensitivity, and success.

BALLET FOR LIFE

Starts Mon, Aug 3-Aug 24, 12:15 pm, $60* for 4 sessions

This modified ballet class is gentler on the joints and will help you to find grace, better flexibility and alignment and a joy of dancing in a welcoming, virtual environment.

JAZZ (OPEN LEVEL)

Starts Thu, Aug 6-Aug 27, 5 pm, $60* for 4 sessions

The classic Jazz experience. Class will begin with a jazz warm up, advance through a series of isolations, and end with high energy across the floor progressions and choreography.

MODERN DANCE (OPEN LEVEL)

Starts Wed, Aug 5-Aug 26, 6:30 pm, $60* for 4 sessions

Explore the body's relationship to breath, weight and space through standing and floor work. Develop strength and movement flexibility.

SALSA (OPEN LEVEL)

Starts Tue, Aug 4-Aug 25, 7:30 pm, $60* for 4 sessions

Characterized by passion and sensuality, salsa dancing is a fusion of Latin American and Caribbean dance styles. This class combines the Beginner dance steps with new and exciting patterns that teach you how all of those moves and concepts might be pooled into one dynamic and exciting social dance!

70s HUSTLE & DISCO

Fri, Aug 21 + Aug 28, 6:30 pm, $40* for 2 sessions

Flash back to the 1970s, when bell bottoms were the groovy fashion of the time. Dance a great workout with NYC's Hustle Diva Myrna Caceres while exploring cool hustle dance moves to popular '70s disco finalizing with a mini choreography! For all dance levels.

SOLO SWING DANCE: CHARLESTON ROARING 20s!

Fri, Aug 7 + 14, 6:30 pm, $40* for 2 sessions

Flash back to 1920s where fringe dresses was the fashion craze of the time. Have fun dancing The Charleston with NYC's veteran swing dancer Myrna Caceres. We will learn the basics of Charleston and end with a mini choreography! For all dance levels.

TAP (OPEN LEVEL)

Starts Wed, Aug 5-Aug 26, 4 pm, $60* for 4 sessions

The class is designed for those who have accomplished the basic tap foundations. We offer a blend of styles in our tap classes, ranging from the classic Broadway Tap moves of 42nd Street and Fred Astaire movies to the freestyle Rhythm Tap made popular by Savion Glover.

FOR KIDS

DEL FAMILY DANCE CLASS

Starts Fri, Aug 7-Aug 28, 3 pm, $45 per session

Friday afternoons in August just got more fun with DEL's Family Dance Class -- a four-week live Zoom series where parents/caregivers and their preschool aged children discover, invent, play and have fun making dances together. Siblings and other family members are invited to dance along!

Taught by esteemed DEL faculty, Margaret Bary and DEL Director, Erin Lally, along with guest and veteran Alvin Ailey dancer, Linda Celeste Sims.

BALLET

Our virtual classes provide a fun, inviting and creative opportunity for your child to explore the wonders of ballet technique.



Ages 4, 5

Starts Tue, Aug 4-Aug 25, 2 pm, $80* for 4 sessions





Ages 6, 7

Starts Tue, Aug 4-Aug 25, 3 pm, $80* for 4 sessions





Ages 8, 9

Starts Wed, Aug 5-Aug 26, 2 pm, $80*





Ages 10- 13

Starts Wed, Aug 5-Aug 26, 3 pm, $80*





Ages 13+

Starts Tue, Aug 4-Aug 25, 3 pm, $80* for 4 sessions

OR

Starts Thu, Aug 6-Aug 27, 4:30 pm, $80* for 4 sessions





HIP-HOP

This high energy and upbeat virtual class explores the foundation of hip hop dance technique. Students will also learn how to freestyle and create their own phrases.



Ages 4-6

Starts Wed, Aug 5-Aug 26, 3 pm, $80* for 4 sessions





Ages 7-9

Starts Sat, Aug 8-Aug 29, 12 pm, $80* for 4 sessions





Ages 10-12

Starts Sat, Aug 8-Aug 29, 1 pm, $80* for 4 sessions





Ages 13+

Starts Thu, Aug 6-Aug 27, 3 pm, $80* for 4 sessions

