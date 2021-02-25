2021 Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition to Take Place Online

The 2021 edition of the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition will take place online, March 8-19, with dancers performing live and in their own time zones in Asia, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, South Africa, and Australia.

For each time zone, there will be a different panel of judges, led again this year by Charles Jude, former etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet.. As in past years, selected entrants will dance for medals, prizes, scholarships to dance academies around the world, and contracts with international companies. All programs will be broadcast worldwide, accompanied by narration. The Competition will culminate with a Grand Gala on March 19th, featuring medalists from past years, now shining with dance companies around the world. "Preserving the Past - Discovering the Future."

For specifics, please visit the website at www.vkibc.org.