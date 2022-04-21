World Music Institute Presents Dancing The Gods A Two-Day Virtual Indian Dance Festival

The World Music Institute's annual Dancing the Gods festival celebrates its 11th year, once again in a virtual format. Audiences will be treated to spectacular performances from two of India's most revered and globally recognized dancers. Each program will begin with a pre-show slide presentation from festival curator and respected Indian dance expert and storyteller, Rajika Puri - "Storytelling Traditions in India''.

Program One: Kasi Aysola

World Premiere of a Series of Kuchipudi Works

Streaming begins on Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 7 PM EST

For Dancing the Gods 2022, Kasi presents the world premiere of a series of Kuchipudi works, working in conjunction with a talented group of musicians. Kasi Aysola is a performer, choreographer and nattuvangam artist based in the United States. Apart from his solo performances, as Artistic Director of Prakriti Dance, he also collaborates with and trains artists across America. Moreover, he is renowned for his original rhythmic compositions and the musical acumen with which he has accompanied dance artists like Rama Vaidyanathan, Mythili Prakash, and Janaki Rangarajan, all of whom have appeared in Dancing the Gods over the years.

Apart from recognition from a host of funding and presenting organizations across America, he was also invited by Akram Khan to attend his first Indian Classical Dance Intensive in London in the fall of 2019.

Kuchipudi is a dance form rooted in the theatrical and dance traditions of Andhra Pradesh, named for the village - also known as Kuchelapuram - where it originated. Traditionally it was performed by troupes of male actor-dancers who presented full-length plays, often lasting all night, to celebrate festivals dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Alongside this tradition developed a solo form, which is today popular around the world.

Kasi Aysola's style of Kuchipudi was visualized by legendary Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam, and further culled by his late son Sri Vempati Ravi Shankar. Its movement language is characterized by graceful torso movements, undulating energy, and lively expressive storytelling, all set to an upbeat sound score.

Program Two: Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company in a Group Kathak Work: "Uncharted Seas"

Streaming begins on Sunday, April 24, 2022 - 7 PM EST

For Program Two, Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company delivers a group Kathak performance of "Uncharted Seas", an original piece choreographed by Aditi Mangaldas and accompanied by live music.

Aditi Mangaldas is a leading dancer and choreographer in the classical Indian dance form of Kathak. With extensive training under the leading gurus of Kathak, Shrimati Kumudini Lakhia and Pandit Birju Maharaj, Aditi is today recognized for her artistry, technique, eloquence and characteristic energy that mark every performance. Besides dancing and choreographing classical productions, both solo and group, she has broken new ground by using her knowledge and experience of Kathak as a springboard to evolve a contemporary dance vocabulary, infused with the spirit of the classical.

Choreographer's Note On "Uncharted Seas"

"In the words of David Bohm, 'The field of the finite is all that we can see, hear, touch, remember and describe'. This field is basically that which is manifest or tangible. The essential quality of the infinite, by contrast, is its subtlety, its intangibility.' The search for the intangible, may we call it God, truth, beauty, love or freedom, is the essence of "Uncharted Seas". Though I have separated the pieces, it is actually the entire production viewed in it's entirety that tries to capture the essence of 'SEARCH'. So each piece may or may not refer to all our queries. Some attempt to transform poetry into images or emotions. Others use abstractions of movement, light, space, rhythm, ambience to evoke images asking the same questions." -- Aditi Mangaldas

Photo: Kasi Aysola (credit Siva Sotallu)