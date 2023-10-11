Davis Contemporary Dance to Hold Annual Fundraising Gala This Saturday

The festivities include a sixteenth season preview performance by company dancers and a silent auction.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

City Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events as Orchestra Wears Shirts Referencing Contract Photo 1 NYC Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events
Review: DON QUIXOTE, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: DON QUIXOTE, Royal Opera House
Review: THE YELLOW WALLPAPER, The Coronet Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE YELLOW WALLPAPER, The Coronet Theatre
Review: FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Thrills-Now Through October 8th Photo 4 Review: FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Thrills-Now Through October 8th

Davis Contemporary Dance to Hold Annual Fundraising Gala This Saturday

Davis Contemporary Dance Company will hold its annual fundraising gala, “Light Up the Night: Sixteen Candles,” on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 5pm for VIP and 6pm for General Admission at the Curtis Ballroom, 5345 Landmark Place in Greenwood Village. The festivities include a sixteenth season preview performance by company dancers and a silent auction. Food and desserts will be provided. Black tie and cocktail attire encouraged. Ticket prices start at
$40 for general admission. For purchase visit Click Here.

The Sweet Sixteen season will celebrate women choreographers’ artistic voices by premiering their works. A non-profit organization, Davis Contemporary Dance Company seeks to raise funds at their gala in order to strengthen the three arms of its primary programming: Davis Dance - a core company of professional dancers, Next Gen - a pre-professional company of young dancers, and the “Share The Stage” program which is at the core of its mission. The latter invites another dance company to perform alongside the Davis Company.

Led by Artistic Director, Terrell Davis, the mission of Davis Contemporary Dance Company
is to bring a greater awareness of dance to many diverse audiences, especially to those who have never been exposed to dance. Providing access to dance to those from historically marginalized communities is a priority and a laser focused goal. The company continues to broaden people’s horizons to the art form of dance by using live performances, master classes, children’s workshops, lecture demonstrations, and collaborations with other great artists. Davis Dance is a multicultural, world-class arts organization rooted in the disciplines of contemporary jazz dance. 

For more information, please visit https://www.davisdanceco.com/. Tickets for the fundraising gala on October 14, 2023 can be purchased at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Dance Theatre Of Harlem Diaspora Will Be Performed With Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Al Photo
Dance Theatre Of Harlem Diaspora Will Be Performed With Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person

Works & Process presents Dance Theatre of Harlem Diaspora with Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person on Sunday & Monday, October 29 & 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. Learn more about the performance here!

2
Review: Fall for Dance Festival Falls Flat Photo
Review: Fall for Dance Festival Falls Flat

'The New York City Center's Festival, known for its diverse programming, offered audiences a selection of works that were artful, if not a little boring.'

3
Ballet Edmonton Launches New Season Of Contemporary Dance With Ouvrir Photo
Ballet Edmonton Launches New Season Of Contemporary Dance With Ouvrir

A new season of breathtaking contemporary dance is set to kick off as Ballet Edmonton brings Ouvrir to the Triffo Theatre stage on October 13 and 14.

4
Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November Photo
Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November

Akram Khan reinvents 'The Jungle Book' in a new production. Find out more about this exciting adaptation of the classic story.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET Video
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance
NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS