Davis Contemporary Dance to Hold Annual Fundraising Gala This Saturday

Davis Contemporary Dance Company will hold its annual fundraising gala, “Light Up the Night: Sixteen Candles,” on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 5pm for VIP and 6pm for General Admission at the Curtis Ballroom, 5345 Landmark Place in Greenwood Village. The festivities include a sixteenth season preview performance by company dancers and a silent auction. Food and desserts will be provided. Black tie and cocktail attire encouraged. Ticket prices start at

$40 for general admission. For purchase visit Click Here.

The Sweet Sixteen season will celebrate women choreographers’ artistic voices by premiering their works. A non-profit organization, Davis Contemporary Dance Company seeks to raise funds at their gala in order to strengthen the three arms of its primary programming: Davis Dance - a core company of professional dancers, Next Gen - a pre-professional company of young dancers, and the “Share The Stage” program which is at the core of its mission. The latter invites another dance company to perform alongside the Davis Company.

Led by Artistic Director, Terrell Davis, the mission of Davis Contemporary Dance Company

is to bring a greater awareness of dance to many diverse audiences, especially to those who have never been exposed to dance. Providing access to dance to those from historically marginalized communities is a priority and a laser focused goal. The company continues to broaden people’s horizons to the art form of dance by using live performances, master classes, children’s workshops, lecture demonstrations, and collaborations with other great artists. Davis Dance is a multicultural, world-class arts organization rooted in the disciplines of contemporary jazz dance.

For more information, please visit https://www.davisdanceco.com/. Tickets for the fundraising gala on October 14, 2023 can be purchased at Click Here.