Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WPRB Classical Discoveries Presents Its 18th Annual Month Long Tribute To Women Composers

Classical Discoveries is a unique radio program featuring rarely heard selections from all periods.

Feb. 22, 2021  

WPRB Classical Discoveries Presents Its 18th Annual Month Long Tribute To Women Composers


Since May 1997, Marvin Rosen, pianist, music educator and producer has been radio host of the ASCAP Award winning weekly program Classical Discoveries on WPRB. Host Marvin Rosen celebrates new music and living composers all year long.

"Classical Discoveries" is a unique radio program featuring rarely heard selections from all periods with an emphasis on the very old and the very new. It is truly amazing how much worthwhile early and new music is available, but rarely, if ever, played on other radio stations. If you are tired of the Bach Brandenburg Concertos, don't worry; you will never hear them on this program.

Having total freedom to choose his own programs, Marvin Rosen rejects all rules that are followed by many classical radio stations. He has created a treasure chest full of special broadcasts with playlists which would be hard to match. The 18th annual "In Praise of Woman" is one of these special events.

In Praise of Woman this year will air 7:00-10:00am on 5 consecutive Wednesdays WPRB @103.3FM or http://www.classicaldiscoveries.org/ starting on February 24, and will continue on March 3, March 10, March 17, and March 24. Each program will include between 15 and 20 women composers from all over the world and March 10 will be devoted to American Women Composers.

Here is a small sample of the female composers included in the upcoming episodes of Classical Discoveries - In Praise of Women:

Beth Anderson (USA)
Dorothee Eberhardt (Germany)
Ana Milosavljevic (Serbia)
Hyo-shin Na (Korea)
Victoria Poleva (Ukraine)
Sister Marie Keyrouz (Lebanon)
Ylva Skog (Sweden)
Errollyn Wallen (Belize/British)

Classical Discoveries airs Wednesdays, 7am-10am EST. WPRB @ 103.3FM. Learn more at http://www.classicaldiscoveries.org/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Theater T-Shirt
BroadwayWorld Mug
Stage Manager Definition Poster

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories
Composer Scott Wollschleger And Pianist Karl Larson to Release DARK DAYS Photo

Composer Scott Wollschleger And Pianist Karl Larson to Release DARK DAYS

PacificSymphony+ Announced, Featuring Digital Concert Hall For The Orchestras Streami Photo

PacificSymphony+ Announced, Featuring Digital Concert Hall For The Orchestra's Streaming Content 

Telegraph Quartet Performs Music By Korngold And Brahms Presented By Noe Musics Online Mai Photo

Telegraph Quartet Performs Music By Korngold And Brahms Presented By Noe Music's Online MainStage Series

Composer And Performer Thomas Peters Breaks The Silence With LAMENTATIONS Photo

Composer And Performer Thomas Peters Breaks The Silence With LAMENTATIONS


More Hot Stories For You

  • WPRB Classical Discoveries Presents Its 18th Annual Month Long Tribute To Women Composers
  • Composer Scott Wollschleger And Pianist Karl Larson to Release DARK DAYS
  • The English Symphony Orchestra Presents Composer Portrait Concert Celebrating the Music of Steven R. Gerber
  • PacificSymphony+ Announced, Featuring Digital Concert Hall For The Orchestra's Streaming Content 