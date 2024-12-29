Video: Bach's Mass in B Minor conducted by Karl Richter on Carnegie Hall+

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch an excerpt from Bach's Mass in B Minor, conducted by Karl Richter, now available on Carnegie Hall+ in the video here. The Mass in B Minor is at once a devotional work, and a stunning and audacious act of compositional creativity—Bach’s culminating contribution to sacred choral music, incorporating styles of different eras to transcend time altogether.

Curated by Carnegie Hall from a superb array of new and historic presentations, Carnegie Hall+ offers front-row access to exceptional performances from the world’s most renowned stages—and this is just the beginning. Most of these programs are available exclusively on Carnegie Hall+ and available to viewers in the United States for the first time—all with state-of-the-art video and audio quality for peerless at-home viewing and listening experiences. New titles will be added monthly to this extensive, ever-growing collection—check back often to explore.

Carnegie Hall+ is currently available on the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Xfinity, Xumo, Verizon Fios, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, and Astound. Subscribe to Carnegie Hall+ to access the full performance: https://carnegiehallplus.com

Carnegie Hall's mission is to present extraordinary music and musicians on the three stages of this legendary hall, to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience, to provide visionary education programs, and to foster the future of music through the cultivation of new works, artists, and audiences.

