Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Usa To Present Brahms’ Symphony No. 1

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA will present a program of Romantic masterworks featuring pianist Anne‑Marie McDermott at Skyview Concert Hall. The performances will also be available via live stream.

The concert opens with Légendaire, a contemporary work by VSO contrabassoonist Nicole Buetti.

McDermott will then perform Piano Concerto No. 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven. Known for her expressive interpretation and technical precision, McDermott has appeared as a soloist with orchestras across the United States and internationally. Her honors include the Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Mortimer Levitt Career Development Award for Women, and the Young Concert Artists Auditions prize.

The program concludes with Symphony No. 1 by Johannes Brahms. Often described as “Beethoven’s Tenth,” the symphony reflects Brahms’ effort to continue the symphonic tradition shaped by Beethoven. After more than a decade of work, Brahms completed the piece as a sweeping work that moves from a dramatic opening to a triumphant finale.

The concerts will be conducted by Salvador Brotons, who returns for his 35th season as Music Director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA.

Before the Saturday performance, Brotons will host a pre-concert talk for in-person attendees. The live stream will include Da Capo, a pre-recorded educational discussion of the composers and music featured in the program.

The performances are part of the orchestra’s 2025–26 Symphonic Series, presented by United Grain Corporation.

Performance Details

BRAHMS’ SYMPHONY NO. 1

Skyview Concert Hall

1300 NW 139th St, Vancouver, WA

• Saturday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m.

• Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Pre-concert talks will take place before each performance, and the concerts will be available via simultaneous live stream.