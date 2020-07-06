Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Yulia Ziskel and Scott Kuney Perform Paganini's 'Cantabile'
The New York Philharmonic has released a video of Paganini's "Cantabile" performed by NY Phil violinist Yulia Ziskel, accompanied by Scott Kuney on guitar.
Check out the video below!
For more information visit http://nyphil.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: 'Weird Al' Yankovic Releases New Video For 'The Hamilton Polka' Featuring Clips From HAMILTON
- VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Asks: “What to My People is the Fourth of July?”
- VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks THE POLITICIAN, Broadway Shutdown, and More on THE VIEW
- AMERICAN EXPERIENCE THE VOTE, Featuring the Voices of Audra McDonald, Laura Linney, and More, Begins Today