VIDEO: Yulia Ziskel and Scott Kuney Perform Paganini's 'Cantabile'

Jul. 6, 2020  

The New York Philharmonic has released a video of Paganini's "Cantabile" performed by NY Phil violinist Yulia Ziskel, accompanied by Scott Kuney on guitar.

For more information visit http://nyphil.org.

