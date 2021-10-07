VIDEO: The Cleveland Orchestra Performs Bach's Sonata No. 1 in G minor

As part of their #MusiCLEYours series, Cleveland Orchestra musician Kim Gomez performs a selection from Bach's Sonata No. 1 in G minor at The Music Settlement.

#MusiCLEYours is a project of the musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra, created out of a desire to connect with each other and the community.

The 100-plus members of The Cleveland Orchestra perform together year round, at the group's home at Severance, its summer home at Blossom Music Center, on tours in the United States and around the world, and at residencies such as Miami and Vienna. They make their homes in communities across the Cleveland metropolitan area, raising children and pursuing a range of hobbies and interests beyond their musical professions.