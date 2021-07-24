Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Performs an Excerpt of 'Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4'

NY Phil kicked off its return to Bravo Vail with former Artist-in-Residence, and Board Member Daniil Trifonov!

Jul. 24, 2021  

New York Philharmonic kicked off its return to Bravo Vail with former Artist-in-Residence, and Board Member Daniil Trifonov!

In this excerpt, Music Director Jaap van Zweden leads Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4.

Check out the video below!

For more information visit https://nyphil.org.

In this new series, the legendary New York Philharmonic, America's first symphonic ensemble, showcases a wide array of orchestral artistry under the batons of electrifying Music Director Jaap van Zweden and longtime Bravo! favorite Bramwell Tovey.

Concerts run through July 28. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.bravovail.org/tickets-performances/2021-nyp/.

