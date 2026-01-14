Third Coast Percussion to Perform World Premiere And West Coast Premiere Of New Works By Jlin

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a string of season highlights this February, the GRAMMY Award-winning Third Coast Percussion quartet will feature their acclaimed Strum, Strike, Bend program along with two newly commissioned works by electronic music phenom Jlin, which TCP will perform in both their World and West Coast Premieres.

TCP takes the stage with violinist Simone Porter in the season's first performance of Strum, Strike, Bend at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, PA on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 8:00pm.

On Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:30pm, TCP and Porter bring the Strum, Strike, Bend program to The 92nd Street Y, New York, where Jlin will also join TCP as a performer in the World Premiere of her new pieces Fragmentation and Premonition, both 92NY commissions. Representing the next step in a decade-long partnership between TCP and Jlin, these new works are the first she has composed for herself to perform alongside TCP.

TCP and Jlin go on to perform these works in their West Coast Premiere on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:00pm, appearing as part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures series at the University of California, Santa Barbara's Campbell Hall. This expansive program also brings the World Premiere of a new work by David Longstreth; acoustic interpretations of Jlin's work by TCP and a live electronic set by Jlin; and TCP's arrangement of Philip Glass's Mishima.

Introduced for TCP's 20th anniversary during the 2024-2025 season, Strum, Strike, Bend features four TCP commissions - Jessie Montgomery's Suite from In Color and Lady Justice/Black Justice, The Song; Jlin's Please Be Still; and Tigran Hamasyan's Sonata for Percussion - alongside Lou Harrison's Concerto for Violin with Percussion Orchestra, featuring Porter in this February's performances.

Just before these performances, on February 1, 2026, TCP will be in contention at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards with two nominations - the eighth and ninth in their two-decade history - for their album Standard Stoppages, released in April 2025 on Cedille Records.

Featured Programs

Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 8:00pm

Swarthmore College

Lang Concert Hall | Swarthmore, PA

Link: https://www.swarthmore.edu/music/third-coast-percussion-0

Program:

Jlin - Please Be Still

Jessie Montgomery (arr. Sean Connors) - Suite from In Color

Tigran Hamasyan - Sonata for Percussion

Jessie Montgomery - Lady Justice/Black Justice, The Song

Lou Harrison - Concerto for Violin with Percussion Orchestra

Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:30pm

The 92nd Street Y presents Third Coast Percussion, Simone Porter, and Jlin

Kaufmann Concert Hall | New York, NY

Link: www.92ny.org/event/third-coast-percussion-simone-porter-and-jlin

Streaming access is available for $25 for 72 hours after the performance.

Program:

Jlin - Please Be Still

Jessie Montgomery - Lady Justice/Black Justice, The Song

Tigran Hamasyan - Sonata for Percussion

Jessie Montgomery (arr. Sean Connors) - Suite from In Color

Lou Harrison - Concerto for Violin with Percussion Orchestra

Jlin - Fragmentation and Premonition [World Premiere; 92NY Commission]

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:00pm

UCSB Arts & Lectures

Campbell Hall | Santa Barbara, CA

Link: artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/events/25-26/jlin-and-third-coast-percussion/

Program:

David Longstreth - New Work [World Premiere]

Philip Glass - Mishima (arr. by Peter Martin and Third Coast Percussion)

Jlin - (all works arr. by Third Coast Percussion)

Fragmentation [West Coast Premiere]

Premonition [West Coast Premiere]

Derivative

Fourth Perspective

Embryo

Five Perspectives

Carbon 12

Summon

Alkebulan (rework of Mozart's Requiem)

Grannie's Cherry Pie

David Skidmore - Torched and Wrecked (reworked by Jlin)