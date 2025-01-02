The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra's Young Artist Competition Gold Medalists Make Their VSO Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA’s 2024-2025 season continues with the exceptional gold medal winners of the 2024 Young Artist Competition.

This highly anticipated annual performance will take place on January 25 at 7 pm and January 26 at 3 pm at Skyview Concert Hall. In October of 2024, the three brilliant young musicians competed in three categories: piano, winds/brass, and strings, each winning a $5,000 cash prize and the privilege to perform under the baton of Salvador Brotons alongside the critically acclaimed Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

Pianist, Alexander Liu, will play the expansive opening movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Then, oboist Hannah Cho will perform one of the most virtuosic oboe pieces from the mid-19th century, Oboe Concertino by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda. Finally, violinist Mio Imai is featured in the fiery Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso of Camille Saint-Saëns.

In the second half of the program, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will perform Albert Roussel’s colorful, impressionistic music for his ballet Bacchus et Ariane. The performances will close with the sensuous, and sometimes rowdy music from Manuel de Falla’s Spanish-themed ballet The Three-Cornered Hat.

3-pack symphonic subscriptions are on sale at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. Virtual-only tickets are also available, and all in-person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00 pm. The celebrated VSO pre-concert show, hosted by a VSO musician or Maestro Salvador Brotons, will be available for concertgoers to attend before the program from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 6:30 pm on Saturday to air Da Capo, a pre-recorded educational discussion of the composers and pieces being performed. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00 pm, with the pre-concert show available to attend in-person from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 2:30 pm on Sunday. All ticket holders will receive a secure email link to access the live stream performances.

