The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's January Concert Features Young Artist Competition Gold Medalists and More

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2025/26 season continues with the brilliant gold medal winners of the 31st Annual Young Artist Competition. This highly anticipated performance will take place on January 17, 2026 at 7 pm and January 18, 2026 at 3 pm at Skyview Concert Hall. In October of 2025, the three young musicians competed in three categories: piano, winds/brass, and strings, each winning a $5,000 cash prize and the privilege to perform under the baton of Salvador Brotons alongside the critically acclaimed Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

This concert also features one of Strauss's most popular tone poems, Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, and an orchestral suite from his opera Der Rosenkavalier. Both performances will be available as a simultaneous live stream at vancouversymphony.org.

The orchestra will open the program with Mothership, an expressive and innovative piece from GRAMMY award-winning composer Mason Bates. Then, violinist Hana Gottesman will perform Maurice Ravel's fiery Tzigane followed by alto saxophonist Jacob Peizner's performance of Ibert's Concertino Da Camera, which translates to “little chamber concerto.” The first half Will Close with the orchestra's performance of Richard Strauss's Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks.

The second half features pianist Wilson Liu performing the opening movement of one of Mozart's most frequently performed concertos, Piano Concerto No. 20. The performances Will Close with Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier.

Virtual-only tickets are also available at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. All in-person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00 pm. The celebrated VSO pre-concert show, hosted by Maestro Salvador Brotons, will be available for concertgoers to attend before the performance from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 6:30 pm on Saturday to air Da Capo, a pre-recorded educational discussion of the composers and pieces being performed. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00 pm, with the pre-concert show available to attend in-person from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 2:30 pm on Sunday.