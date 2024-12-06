The Tenors To Appear With The Calgary Philharmonic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Calgary Philharmonic will welcome back The Tenors for two performances with the Orchestra in 2025.

The international vocal sensations join the Orchestra on April 10 at Bella Concert Hall and April 12 at Jack Singer Concert Hall. Led by Resident Conductor Juliane Gallant, both concerts are presented with support from the Taylor Family Foundation.

“The Calgary Philharmonic is incredibly grateful for the Taylor Family Foundation's ongoing support to bring world-class superstars to Calgary to perform with the Orchestra at the beautiful Bella Concert Hall in the Taylor Centre for the Performing Arts at Mount Royal University and at the Jack Singer Concert Hall,” says Marc Stevens, Calgary Philharmonic President + CEO. “Calgary is lucky to have visionary philanthropists providing such opportunities for our wonderful city.”

The Tenors have been thrilling fans around the world for years, with their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies, and undeniable charm. The award-winning and multi-platinum selling vocal super group have achieved international success performing thousands of concerts and TV shows on 5 continents. Performing symphony shows and tours, their distinct sound reimagines iconic hits and blends classical music, contemporary pop, classic rock, folk and inspired, self-penned original songs.

They have performed for six US presidents, The G20 World Leaders, The Leaders of the Americas, and for the late Queen and members of the Royal Family many times. Beyond performances at the NBA, NHL, and MLB all-star games, they have been seen on hundreds of TV shows across five continents, including on Oprah with Celine Dion, The NBC Emmy Awards, and the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting. They recently graced the stages of The Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, and London's Royal Albert Hall with Lang Lang.

