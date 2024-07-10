The Anderson Brothers Swing the Classics at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater @ Symphony Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Anderson Brothers Swing the Classics comes to Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater @ Symphony Space on Tuesday, August 13th, 7:00pm



Identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson transform staples of the European classical repertoire into fresh swing era jazz. Pieces will include Chopin's "Fantasie Impromptu," Rimsky Korsakov's "Flight of the Bumblebee," Tchaikovsky's "Dance of the Sugar Plum Ferry," and Beethoven's "Symphony No. 7."

Together, the Andersons headlined at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Birdland, and live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” and the Washington Post called their music “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.” Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Production, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight sold-out productions at 59E59 Theaters). Last year, the Andersons raised $25,000 to establish the Joe Temperley Juilliard Student Scholarship Fund and tribute album in honor of their late great saxophone mentor. Peter and Will can be heard and seen in the major motion pictures Revolutionary Road, Killers of the Flower Moon, Boardwalk Empire, and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel. For more information, please visit PeterAndWillAnderson.com

Peter Anderson - tenor and soprano saxophone, clarinet

Will Anderson - alto saxophone, clarinet, flute

Joe Boga - trumpet

Bryan Reeder - piano

Neal Miner - acoustic bass

Alex Raderman - drum set

