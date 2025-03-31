Pianist Brad Kella Sets Debut Album 'Phoebe's Melody'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liverpudlian virtuoso pianist Brad Kella has announced his debut album ‘Phoebe’s Melody’, released 6th June on Modern Sky UK, a remarkable album from a unique artist with an equally remarkable story. Listen to a new single from the album below.

When Brad Kella won Channel 4’s The Piano, he knew his life would change forever. And so it has proved. From being homeless and playing street pianos to make ends meet, he’s now living out his childhood dream of performing his own music to audiences of thousands in the world’s greatest concert halls. ‘It’s been the best feeling in the entire world,’ he says from his Liverpool home, where he lives with his partner and two young children. ‘If I could put that feeling from those shows into a bottle and sell it, I’d be a billionaire.’

One of music’s most extraordinary, inspiring and freethinking talents, Brad’s career has taken off since he was named the winner by superstar pianists Lang Lang and Mika. He has signed with the independent record label Modern Sky, appeared at Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall and performed his own sell-out show at Liverpool’s famed Philharmonic Hall – a real pinch-me moment. ‘I let the audience know I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dreams have come true. The audience got behind me so well – you can’t beat a Scouse home crowd. It was like my own classical version of Anfield.’

Brad could ‘create an album a day, just because I love creating music,’ he says – and he’s poured his heart into his debut album. Playing his own pieces for eight hours from memory, he recorded it in London’s RAK studios, in collaboration with top string players and British orchestrator Rosie Danvers, who has worked with the likes of Coldplay, Jay-Z and Adele. ‘The album is something I’m so proud of. It’s sounding much bigger and better than I could have anticipated. Each piece is a reflection of a moment in my life, a step-by-step musical illustration.

Titled ‘Phoebe’s Melody’ in honour of his two daughters, who gave Brad ‘a huge amount of determination to get to a situation where I record an album’, the recording opens with the stirring ‘Home to Me’. It captures the moment Brad started to feel comfortable and safe with his foster parents Eve and Frank, who are the subject of their own song, which Brad played on The Piano. Both songs were released as singles last year.

A self-taught musician, Brad has his own unconventional approach that sets him apart in a classical world ruled by scores and traditions. He puts that down to playing from his heart and soul, rather than from reading printed music. ‘If I read music, that means I’m sat in front of someone else’s music, which immediately takes away huge amounts of creativity in the process,’ he says. ‘It puts me under immense pressure when I have to go on for a concert in front of thousands with no music in front of me. I think the pressure of it sparks amazing moments during the performance. Sometimes I’ll change a certain melody on the spot, and no one is expecting it.’

Brad absorbs wide-ranging influences into his broadly neo-classical style, and hopes his music will be played by others both today and in generations to come. In the past, he played a keyboard and, later upgraded to an electric piano, funded by a government scheme. Now he has a Steinway upright, given to him by Channel 4’s The Piano. ‘It just sounds absolutely perfect. It’s got so many more dynamics and it’s such a gorgeous instrument. It’s changed my composing.’

Brad announced the album’s release at a special event last Friday 28 March at The Beatles Story in Liverpool, where he gave a one-off performance playing pieces from the album on the last piano owned by John Lennon.

Live Dates Supporting Gary Barlow:

17 April Isle of Man, Villa Marina

18 April Isle of Man, Villa Marina

20 April Kilarney, INEC

22 April Belfast, Waterfront

23 April Belfast, Waterfront

25 April Dublin, 3Olympia

26 April Dublin, 3Olympia

28 April Liverpool, Empire Theatre

29 April Liverpool, Empire Theatre

1 May Cardiff, Utilita Arena

2 May Wolverhampton, The Halls

3 May Wolverhampton, The Halls

5 May Blackpool, Opera House

6 May Blackpool, Opera House

8 May Manchester, O2 Apollo

9 May Manchester, O2 Apollo

12 May London, Royal Albert Hall

13 May London, Royal Albert Hall

15 May Brighton, Centre

16 May Bournemouth, BIC

19 May Sheffield, City Hall

20 May Sheffield, City Hall

22 May Stockton, Globe

23 May Stockton, Globe

24 May Aberdeen, P&J Live

26 May Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

27 May Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

29 May Edinburgh, Usher Hall

30 May Dundee, Caird Hall

31-May Dundee, Caird Hall

2 June Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3 June Newcastle, O2 City Hall

5 June Leicester, De Montfort Hall

6 June Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

7 June Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Photo Credit: John Johnson

Comments