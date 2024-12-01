Technopolis 20 Classics to Present Amalgamation Choir

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a successful year of eight classical music concerts, Technopolis 20 Classics closes the season—and the year—with an extraordinary finale featuring the Amalgamation Choir. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the all-female a capella Amalgamation Choir will present a series of unique performances exploring the transformative essence of clay (πηλός) through the power of group singing. The debut of this new programme will take place at Markideio Theatre on Friday, 13 December 2024, at 8 pm.

In this concert, the Amalgamation choir invites the audience on a journey through the elements that breathe life into clay: soil, water, and air. Each element plays a vital role in shaping and transforming clay, just as these forces influence our own human experiences. Through songs of love, despair, hope, and gratitude, Amalgamation explores how these three essential elements can mirror growth, resilience, and transformation in our lives.

The Amalgamation Choir is an all-female a capella group from Cyprus, uniting women of diverse ages and backgrounds under the artistic direction of founder and conductor, Vasiliki Anastasiou. They reinterpret traditional, folk, and original songs with progressive harmonies and lyrical adaptations, amplifying voices and perspectives that might otherwise go unheard. Recent performances include the Westminster Abbey – live on BBC, on the occasion of Commonwealth Day 2023 - and the House of Commons for Commonwealth Day 2023 (London, UK), the EU Commission's Christmas celebrations (Stockholm, Sweden), BBC Radio (London, UK), Chapelle Sainte Philomène & Temple du Change (Lyon, France), Voci de Europa festival (Sardinia, Italy) and the Buffer Fringe Festival (Nicosia, Cyprus).

Don't miss this special concert that promises to be an inspiring exploration of music and transformation.

A festive reception will follow the concert!

Entrance: €20/ €15 university students / €5 under 18 | Information: 70002420 | Tickets online: https://www.soldoutticketbox.com

About Technopolis 20 Classics:

Technopolis 20 Classics is a distinguished concert series known for bringing world-class musicians to the vibrant cultural scene of Paphos. The series aims to enrich the local community by providing high-quality classical music performances and fostering an appreciation for the arts.

AMALGAMATION Choir

The Amalgamation Choir is an all-female a capella group from Cyprus, uniting women of diverse ages and backgrounds under the artistic direction of founder and conductor, Vasiliki Anastasiou.

Since its formation in 2014, the choir has continuously evolved, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. They reinterpret traditional, folk, and original songs with progressive harmonies and lyrical adaptations, amplifying voices and perspectives that might otherwise go unheard. The choir's formation in a literal and figurative circle, symbolises inclusivity, unity, and acceptance, creating a small community of empowerment through group singing.

Recent performances include the Westminster Abbey and the House of Commons for Commonwealth Day 2023 (London, UK), the EU Commission's Christmas celebrations (Stockholm, Sweden), BBC Radio (London, UK), Chapelle Sainte Philomène & Temple du Change (Lyon, France), Voci de Europa festival (Sardinia, Italy) and the Buffer Fringe Festival (Nicosia, Cyprus).

The Amalgamation choir proudly collaborates on a regular basis with the singer and songwriter Giorgos Kalogirou (composer of the viral song Exile of Eros) and Ermis Michail (guitars, arrangements, re-harmonisations and consulting).

Vasiliki Anastasiou is a singer, vocal coach, and the founder and conductor of the Amalgamation Choir. She holds a Master of Music from the London College of Music and recently acquired a Montessori primary education teaching diploma from the Dutch Montessori Association.

In addition to her teaching and conducting of the Amalgamation Choir, Vasiliki has performed as a solo singer in various countries, including Hong Kong, Italy, Lebanon, Germany, and Austria, and has contributed her voice to movies (Ariaferma, Dragonblade), documentaries (Troiane), and video game soundtracks (Highwater on Netflix). She has also worked on theater productions for The National Theatre of Cyprus (THOK) and led workshops in diverse locations, including the UK, France, Turkey, Serbia, and Qatar.

With over a decade of experience in music education, Vasiliki focuses on nurturing creativity and vocal exploration in her students and choir, using approaches inspired by her Montessori training. Currently based in Nicosia, she is releasing new songs this year both with her choir and as a solo artist. Vasiliki also coaches university-level students at ARTE College of Music and guides children at Morningside Montessori Elementary (6-12) and Marina's playschool (1,5-6).

Vasiliki Anastasiou received the prestigious Madame Figaro Woman of the Year award in the Musician category for 2023.

