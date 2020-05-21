Taiwan's National Symphony Orchestra Presents SOFA CONCERTS

At a time when much of the world is on lockdown, Taiwan's National Symphony Orchestra (Taiwan Philharmonic) is sharing its efforts keeping the live concert experience alive with upcoming concerts on May 24, May 30, and June 12. Thanks to Taiwan's outstanding public health management - the combined efforts of an open government and a diligent public - schools in Taiwan are still open, businesses running, and the NSO is privileged to be among the few symphony orchestras today performing in person at the concert hall.

Under the leadership of Music Director Shao-Chia Lü, the NSO has partnered with Taiwan Public Television and the National Theatre and Concert Hall to bring its upcoming concerts to the rest of the world. The NSO invites global music fans to transcend geographical restrictions and to join these live performances from anywhere, free for all to enjoy. The performances will be livestreamed on YouTube and other platforms in 4K ultra-high-definition and will also be available to view after each concert.

Founded 33 years ago, the NSO is one of the youngest orchestras in the world of classical music. Nevertheless, with its high artistic achievement and creative programming, the NSO is not only regarded as Taiwan's leading orchestra, but it also enjoys an excellent reputation among international symphony orchestras.

"The Taiwan Philharmonic is an adventurous symphony orchestra, with excellent skills and a high spirit. It draws from the past with an open mind, while pushing forward into the future. I am excited and proud to share with global audiences how music flows and flourishes through these musicians' explorations," says Maestro Shao-Chia Lü.

The first live concert takes place Sunday, May 24th, beginning at 19:30 Taiwan time (12:30 CET/7:30 EDT) and includes Dvořák's warm and bright Serenade in D minor, followed by Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings in C Major. Rounding out the program is Tyzen Hsiao's Bang Chhun Hong ("Longing for the Spring Breeze"). Composed in the 1930s by Teng Yu-hsien, with lyrics by Lee Lin-chiu, Bang Chhun Hong is a famous Taiwanese song about expecting hope and love. The melody unfolds using the traditional pentatonic scale and special tone fluctuations throughout represent canonical examples of Taiwanese song. In the 1970s, Taiwanese composer Tyzen Hsiao arranged Bang Chhun Hong for string ensemble using refined forms of Western techniques in order to bring classical Taiwanese music to international audiences. Tyzen Hsiao is renowned for his rich tonal style, and his arts songs are standard repertoire in Taiwan. In addition to composing, he performed as a pianist and conductor.

As Hsiao explained, "Music expresses feelings; I love Formosa [Taiwan], so I actively express this emotion through music and spread it throughout the world."

The second and the third concerts will follow on Saturday, May 30 and Friday, June 12, featuring Mozart's Serenade No. 10 "Gran Partita," Dvořák's Serenade for Strings in E Major, and Beethoven's Fifth and Seventh Symphonies.

Maestro Lü says, "We particularly appreciate the cooperation of Taiwan Public Television and the National Theatre and Concert Hall for enabling us to deliver a worthy virtual performance experience. We are excited to continue our musical journey with music enthusiasts in Taipei and around the world."

2020/5/24 Sun. 19:30

LÜ & NSO I

SHAO-CHIA LÜ, conductor

National Symphony Orchestra

Program:

Antonín Dvořák: Serenade in D minor, Op. 44

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48

Tyzen Hsiao: Bang Chhun Hong (Longing for the Spring Breeze)

Streaming Address: https://bit.ly/3fPlOKR

2020/5/30 Sat. 19:30

LÜ & NSO II

SHAO-CHIA LÜ, conductor

National Symphony Orchestra

Program:

W.A. Mozart: Serenade No. 10, "Gran Partita"

Antonín Dvorak: Serenade for Strings in E Major , Op. 22

Streaming Address: https://youtu.be/EwwXf04MbHE

2020/6/12 Fri. 19:30

LÜ & NSO III

SHAO-CHIA LÜ, conductor

National Symphony Orchestra

Program:

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

Streaming Address: https://youtu.be/akUZH-Pd8bI

