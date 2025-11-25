Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Announces 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs will present its 2026 concert season, comprising nine Sydney performances spanning major choral repertoire, contemporary commissions, and special anniversary programming.

The season will also include the second year of ChorusOz Perth and an international tour to the United Kingdom, where the Choirs will premiere new Australian works at the Royal Albert Hall and the Three Choirs Festival at Gloucester Cathedral.

The year will mark two milestones: the 25th anniversary of VOX and the 20th year of Associate Music Director Dr. Elizabeth Scott’s contributions to the organisation. VOX will celebrate its anniversary with WORLD O WORLD, a program presented at White Bay Power Station and All Saints Cathedral in Bathurst in November, featuring global choral repertoire and premieres of three new commissions.

As a Resident Company of the Sydney Opera House, the Choirs will return to the venue for works including Bach’s ST JOHN PASSION, Duruflé’s REQUIEM paired with Poulenc’s GLORIA, highlights from Verdi’s AIDA for ChorusOz Sydney, Haydn’s THE CREATION, Britten’s WAR REQUIEM, and Handel’s MESSIAH. Additional performances will take place at Pier 2/3, Walsh Bay for the season-opening Baroque program GLORIA! VIVALDI, BACH & HANDEL, and at St Philip’s Church and St Peter & Paul’s Old Cathedral for LESSONS AND CAROLS.

The Chamber Singers will also appear in Goulburn and in Perth for CHORUSOZ PERTH | CARMINA BURANA, presented with Perth Symphony Orchestra. Throughout 2026, the Choirs will continue their Emerging Composer Awards and Conducting Fellowships, initiatives launched in 2025 to support early-career artists.

Artistic & Music Director Brett Weymark said, “Our 2026 Season includes some of the most loved choral masterpieces ever written, alongside lesser known and newly commissioned music that we are honoured and delighted to introduce audiences to.” He added, “We are thrilled to mark an important milestone next year, with the 25th anniversary of VOX... The celebratory concert is sure to be a highlight.” Weymark also noted his anticipation for the UK tour: “For the first time in 15 years Sydney Philharmonia will perform in the UK, showcasing Australian talent and voices beyond our shores.”

Executive Director Matthew Beale said, “In the 18 months since I joined Sydney Philharmonia Choirs, we have been pleased to grow our engagement beyond Sydney… It has also been great to witness the success of our new initiatives… which will be offered for a second year in 2026.”

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs will again partner with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra during the 2026 season, continuing a relationship that began in 1936. Singers of all levels will have opportunities to join in 2026 through auditions for the Symphony Chorus, Chamber Singers, and VOX, or by participating in community ensembles such as the Festival Chorus and ChorusOz.