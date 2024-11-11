Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Barancik Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Orchestra has been awarded a ­­­­­$65,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation to support the programming of the 2024-2025 season and the Orchestra's mission to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences.

This generous grant from Barancik Foundation bolsters several of Sarasota Orchestra's most impactful programs: the Pops series, the Saturday Great Escapes series, the annual Sarasota Orchestra Brunch to support music education, and the Orchestra's brand-new Pops Supper Club event.

"We are incredibly grateful for the steadfast support of Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation,” said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “Their partnership enhances our ability to bring inspiring musical experiences to young people through our education programs and concerts for our entire community, reaching people of all ages in profound ways. We are honored to continue this meaningful collaboration.”

Sarasota Orchestra's 2024-2025 artistic season, which began in September, features a broad array of musical genres in five different series. The Great Escapes series, supported in part by Barancik Foundation, presents themed concerts showcasing light classical and pops music. Barancik Foundation is also the Pops Series Family Foundation Title Sponsor. The 2024-2025 Pops series features beloved melodies and powerful vocalists to appeal to a broad range of listeners. Programs for this year include Kings of Soul, Broadway Divas, and John Williams. The crowd-pleasing Outdoor Pops reaches families who may be more inclined to attend a concert in a casual setting. This year's program, Country Hits: Songs from Nashville, will be held in May 2025 at Ed Smith Stadium along with ballpark fare and fireworks.

In addition to the concert season, grant funding from Barancik Foundation supports the Orchestra's special events, including the annual Sarasota Orchestra's Brunch for music education and a new event for 2024-2025: the Pops Supper Club. This exciting evening will feature inventive cocktails, an elegant dinner, and a one-night-only Pops performance by the Orchestra. The Pops Supper Club will be held Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at The Ora, and fan-favorite Stuart Chafetz will join the Orchestra to conduct the performance.

“Sarasota Orchestra is such a wonderful asset for our region, and its programming just gets better every year,” said Teri A Hansen, President and CEO of Barancik Foundation. “We are pleased to help the Orchestra bring its beautiful music to more people in our community.”

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra's 2024-2025 season and programs, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

