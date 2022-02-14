Sarasota Orchestra Presents March Concerts with Passion, Lyricism and a Little Suspense

Sarasota Orchestra's March concerts include a star-studded line-up of Broadway soloists on its second Pops program, an alluring Masterworks program featuring works that embody the "sound" of America and a unique, mystery-themed Great Escapes performance that takes listeners on a suspenseful journey.

Pops 2: The Envelope Please

Three of Broadway's biggest names join Sarasota Orchestra, led by conductor Christopher Confessore, in a concert of songs that garnered Grammys, Tonys and Oscars. Phantom of the Opera stars Lisa Vroman and Doug LaBrecque band together on our Pops stage with Mamie Parris, best-known for her role in Grizabella in Cats. The trio of spectacular artists will share not only their powerful voices, but also their stories from countless hours in the spotlight.

Christopher Confessore currently serves as Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra and Resident Conductor and Principal POPS Conductor of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

When/Where:

March 4 | 7:30pm | Van Wezel

March 5 | 2:30pm | Van Wezel

March 5 | 7:30pm | Van Wezel

How: Tickets from $37, available at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or (941) 953-3434

Masterworks 6: New World

Maestro Thomas Wilkins conducts a captivating program of music born in and inspired by America. The concert opens with James Beckel's symphonic showpiece Toccata for Orchestra. American violinist Simone Porter returns to Sarasota for her solo debut with Barber's Concerto for Violin, a piece that combines lyricism with virtuosic technical demands. The program concludes with Dvořák's love letter to America, his "New World" Symphony.

Thomas Wilkins is Music Director of the Omaha Symphony, Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and Artistic Advisor, Education and Community Engagement of the Boston Symphony. Devoted to promoting a life-long enthusiasm for music, Thomas Wilkins brings energy and commitment to audiences of all ages.

A recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, Simone Porter has been recognized for her "assured, lovingly lyrical, occasionally frisky playing" (LA Times). In recent years, she has debuted with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The 25-year-old virtuoso made her professional solo debut at age 10 with the Seattle Symphony and her international debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London at age 13.

When/Where:

March 11 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

March 12 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

March 13 | 2:30pm | Van Wezel

How: Tickets from $35, available at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or (941) 953-3434

Great Escapes 5: Journey on the Orient Express

This themed concert presents an unfolding murder mystery as the orchestra travels the fabled route of Europe's most famous train. Conducted by Steven Jarvi, listeners are brought along for the ride, so to speak, through a program of familiar musical favorites and some orchestral hijinks along the way.

Praised for his "uncommonly expressive and detailed" performances by the Miami Herald and described as an "eloquent and decisive" conductor by The Wall Street Journal, Steven Jarvi recently completed his tenure as the Resident Conductor of the St. Louis Symphony. He won the Bruno Walter Memorial Foundation Award while the Associate Conductor of the Kansas City Symphony, and previously served as the Conducting Fellow with Michael Tilson Thomas and the New World Symphony in Miami Beach.

When/Where:

March 16 | 5:30pm | Holley Hall

March 17 | 7:30pm | Holley Hall

March 18 | 5:30pm | Holley Hall

March 19 | 8:00pm | Holley Hall

March 20 | 4:00pm | Holley Hall

How: Tickets from $42, available at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or (941) 953-3434