Roy Thomson Hall Presents Itzhak Perlman And Friends This December
Featuring Emanuel Ax, Jean Yves Thibaudet, and Juilliard String Quartet.
On Sunday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00pm, Roy Thomson Hall presents Itzhak Perlman and Friends, a once-in-a-lifetime program featuring the legendary violinist alongside piano superstars Emanuel Ax and Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Juilliard String Quartet.
The program is a celebration of life, first imagined by Perlman, Areta Zhulla, and the late Roger Tapping of the Juilliard String Quartet. Together, they imagined the program with Ernest Chausson's brilliant Concert for Violin, Piano and String Quartet, Op. 21 in mind, and after the passing of Roger Tapping in January 2022, Perlman and the remaining artists continued with the creation of this program in his honor. The special evening will only appear in three locations: Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall, UMS Ann Arbor, and Carnegie Hall.
Itzhak Perlman and Friends features these classical music superstars in Leclair's Sonata for Two Violins in E minor, Op. 3 No. 5; Mozart's Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major; and finally, Chausson's Concert for Violin, Piano and String Quartet, Op. 21.
Program Details
Roy Thomson Hall Presents Itzhak Perlman and Friends
Monday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00pm
Roy Thomson Hall | Toronto, ON
Tickets: $75.00-$184.60 CAD
Link: https://roythomsonhall.mhrth.com/tickets/itzhak-perlman-and-friends/
Program:
Leclair - Sonata for Two Violins in E minor, Op. 3 No. 5
Mozart - Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, K. 493
Intermission
Chausson - Concert for Violin, Piano and String Quartet, Op. 21
Performers:
Itzhak Perlman, violin
Emanuel Ax, piano
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
The Juilliard String Quartet
Areta Zhulla, violin
Ronald Copes, violin
Molly Carr, viola
Astrid Schween, cello
About Itzhak Perlman
Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.
Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Mr. Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom - the Nation's highest civilian honor - by President Obama in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986. Mr. Perlman has been honored with 16 GRAMMY Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Genesis Prize. In September 2022, President Biden invited him to perform the first-ever Jewish High Holidays service at The White House.
In the 2022/23 season, Mr. Perlman conducts the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl and the Houston Symphony on Mozart's Requiem, and is joined by an illustrious group of collaborators - Emanuel Ax, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Juilliard String Quartet - in a special Itzhak Perlman and Friends program appearing in only three locations: Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall, UMS Ann Arbor and Carnegie Hall. He continues touring An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, which captures highlights of his career through narrative and multimedia elements intertwined with performance, to Boston, Philadelphia, Long Island, Akron, Austin, Tallahassee and Naples (Florida). He plays season-opening concerts for the Colorado Symphony, Vancouver Symphony and Florida Orchestra, and recitals across the United States with longtime collaborator Rohan De Silva.
He currently serves as Artistic Partner of the Houston Symphony in a partnership that commenced in the 2020/21 season and culminates at the end of 2023/24. He performs 9 programs across three seasons that feature him in versatile appearances as conductor, soloist, recitalist and presenter.
Mr. Perlman has an exclusive series of classes with Masterclass.com, the premier online education company that enables access to the world's most brilliant minds including Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Helen Mirren, Jodie Foster and Serena Williams, as the company's first classical-music presenter. For more information, please visit www.itzhakperlman.com.
