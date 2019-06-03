Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Appoints Jeremias Sergiani-VelÃ¡zquez As New Second Violinist

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Manfred Honeck are pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremías Sergiani-Velázquez as a member of their Second Violin section, starting in the 2019-2020 season. Sergiani-Velázquez won the audition while also playing with the orchestra during the current season on a one-year appointment.

A violinist with significant accomplishments, Sergiani-Velázquez was awarded First Prize at the Argentinian Hebrew Foundation Competition, has performed in collaboration with the acclaimed Borromeo Quartet in Boston, and regularly tours with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. He recently joined the first violin section of the Grant Park Music Festival Orchestra in Chicago, has played as guest concertmaster with the Atlanta Symphony, and, as a member of the New York Classical Players, he has soloed and played as concertmaster on several occasions. Recent engagements include a tour of Nepal and Japan as part of the "Music Sharing" International Community Engagement Program for which he performed in a string quartet with the internationally acclaimed violinist Midori.

A tango enthusiast, Sergiani-Velázquez regularly performs with the Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet, winners of the 2018 Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album, and with the JP Jofre Tango Quintet in venues in New York and throughout the nation, as well as a recent tour of Puerto Rico.

A native of Argentina, Sergiani-Velázquez is a graduate of the New England Conservatory, The Juilliard School, and the Manhattan School of Music where he studied with Miriam Fried, Ronald Copes, Sylvia Rosenberg, Lisa Kim and Glenn Dicterow. He plays on a Joseph Curtin violin and a Benoit Rolland bow.





