Piano Students of Park University's Stanislav Ioudenitch Will Perform Recital Next Month

Four students of Stanislav Ioudenitch, Park University International Center for Music founder and artistic director, and gold medalist of the 2001 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will perform in recital on Thursday, Nov. 13, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan.

This unforgettable evening is designed specifically for lovers of great piano. Revel in performances by these award-winning pianists as they deliver mesmerizing renditions of both classic and contemporary piano masterpieces. “Musicians need to have the practical training of performing. That's what we're trained to do; to perform in public,” said Ioudenitch. “These young artists in my piano studio are already successful musicians. They are award-winning instrumentalists, so something not to miss.

The evening is scheduled to include performances by: Jiarui Cheng, a sophomore pursuing a Bachelor of Music degree in music performance/piano; Tatiana Dorokhova, a graduate student pursuing a Master of Music degree in music performance/piano (she earned a graduate certificate in music performance/piano in 2024); and Ali Mammadoff and Dmitry Yudin, both graduate students pursuing a graduate certificate in music performance/piano.



Mammadoff, a native of Baku, Azerbaijan, will open the recital with a performance of “Three Intermezzi for Piano, Op. 117,” composed by Johannes Brahms, and “Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S. 514,” composed by Franz Liszt. Yudin, a native of Moscow, will follow with performances of “Three Etudes, Op. 18,” composed by Béla Bartók, and “Fantasy in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 28,” composed by Felix Mendelssohn. Following an intermission, Dorokhova, a native of Volgograd, Russia, will perform “Piano Sonata No. 8 in A Minor, K. 310,” composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and “Four Pieces for Piano, Op. 119,” composed by Brahms. The evening will conclude with Cheng performing “Sonata No. 2, Op. 36” (original 1913 version), composed by Sergei Rachmaninoff.