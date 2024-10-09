Pianist Michael Stephen Brown to Join Chamber Music Society Of Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The esteemed American pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown, hailed by The New York Times as "one of the leading figures in the current renaissance of performer-composers," will be presented by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in a concert on Saturday evening, November 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm at Concert Hall at Drew University.

This concert, entitled "Poulenc's Homage to Winds," showcases some of the most iconic chamber music repertoire for wind instruments from the 18th to 20th centuries. The highlight of this concert will be Francis Poulenc's Sextet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano, which the composer described as "an homage to the wind instruments I have loved from the moment I began composing." The full program follows:

Ludwig van Beethoven Duo No. 3 in B-flat major for Clarinet and Bassoon, WoO 27

Reinhold Glière Four Pieces for Horn and Piano, Op. 35

Francis Poulenc Sonata for Clarinet and Bassoon

Bohuslav Martinů Sonata for Flute and Piano

Mikhail Glinka Trio pathétique in D minor for Clarinet, Bassoon, and Piano

Francis Poulenc Sextet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano

Mr. Brown will be joined by fellow musicians: Adam Walker, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; David Shifrin, clarinet; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; and Radek Baborák, horn.

Tickets at $60 are available for purchase on the event page. For more information, please visit pianist composer Michael Stephen Brown's website and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's website.

Pianist and composer Michael Stephen Brown has also been singled out for his "exceptionally beautiful" compositions by The Washington Post.

Comments