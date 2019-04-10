Philippe Treuille to Premiere Two New Works

Award winning, Juilliard trained, young composer, Philippe Treuille, will premiere his new works, Nuptialis and Baptismus, on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, at the Church of the Incarnation in New York City. The premiere will feature 60 performers from the Long Island Choral Society and orchestra, conducted by maestro Meredith E. Baker. The two pieces blend traditional and modern compositional techniques with text drawn from the Latin liturgy and Song of Solomon.

The concert begins at 7pm with a champagne reception to follow. Tickets are available at: www.PhilippeTreuille.com

Philippe Treuille was born in New York City in 1984, to French and American parents. After receiving the Trinity School Music Prize and a National Foundation for the Advancement in the Arts Music Composition Merit Award in 2002, he studied under Dr. Christopher Rouse at the Juilliard School before graduating in 2008 from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Music in Composition and a Bachelor of Arts in History. He attended the prestigious Ecoles d'Art Americaines de Fontainebleau in 2009. Mr. Treuille was commissioned to compose pieces for the Classical Saxophone Project which were premiered in New York City and performed in France between 2010 and 2013. He has also composed music for Thotbooks, a series of instructive children's stories, and was invited by the company's creator to be a resident at the Chateau Mercier Foundation in Sierre, Switzerland. It was there that he began composing his Requiem, which he continued to compose as he traveled through Switzerland, Germany, France and England, before completing it in 2014 in the United States. It premiered in New York City on January 30th, 2015.

Mr. Treuille has composed music for film, theater, dance, and performance art, as well as for birth, wedding and funeral ceremonies. His music has been performed in Spain, France, and the United States, at museums, concerts halls, churches, schools and universities including the Rubin Museum, MoMA PS1, the French Consulate, Lincoln Center Plaza, the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Chateau de Fontainebleau, the American Institute of Architects, the Dimenna Center for Classical Music, and at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute. Mr. Treuille composes music that resonates with the classical past --- to inspire and transform the future.





