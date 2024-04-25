Choral Artists of Sarasota to Present Memorial Day Concert UNITED WE STAND At the Sarasota Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Choral Artists of Sarasota's 45th season concludes with “United We Stand,” a Memorial Day concert commemorating the legacy of the brave women and men of the US Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country, freedom and liberty. The performance features a tribute to the 80th commemoration of the Normandy Invasion of World War II, also known as D-Day.

Joseph Holt, artistic director, explains that this musical memorial “serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who have died in service to our country, and a time to reflect on the true cost of freedom. We honor all Americans who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending freedom and liberty around the world. As Choral Artists has been invited to participate in the 80th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremonies of D-Day in Normandy, France, this June, there will be a poignant musical reflection of the thousands of servicemen who gave their lives on that fateful day.”

The program includes music that Choral Artists will be performing during the official ceremonies of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, including a setting of the words of Abraham Lincoln from his Gettysburg Address, “The Last Full Measure of Devotion.” Other selections include music by John Williams for his film, “Saving Private Ryan,” “Hymn to the Fallen,” and “Amazing Grace” with bagpipes. The concert will also feature “The Testament of Freedom” by Randall Thompson; a special tribute to the 40s era in a big band medley; favorite patriotic songs; and a tribute to the Armed Forces. The Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble will perform a tribute to Arlington National Cemetery, a toast to Liberty and rousing marches.

Holt notes that this performance “will offer a unique opportunity for Sarasota audiences to hear a preview of the group's tour to France and will also serve as a solemn moment to reflect upon the brave service women and men who have fought so valiantly for our country and freedom around the world.”

The Choral Artists of Sarasota's 2023-2024 season continues with:

D-Day Commemoration Journey: June 3-11. Choral Artists of Sarasota has been invited by Historic Programs, which partners with the Department of Defense, Office of Commemorations, to be the principal choral ensemble for the 80th D-Day anniversary commemorations in France in June. In addition to participating in commemoration ceremonies at the cemeteries in Normandy and Brittany, the group will perform a concert in the town square at Sainte-Mère-Église in Normandy and also at L'église de la Madeleine in Paris. Fifty members of the Sarasota community are joining Choral Artists on this memorable journey. For more information, contact Info@ChoralArtististsSarasota.org.

Performing with Choral Artists is the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble under the direction of Joe Martinez. The concert is Sunday, May 26, 4 p.m., at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota. Tickets: $30-$60; students $5. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.

About the Choral Artists of Sarasota

The Choral Artists of Sarasota, entering its 45th season, features 32 of the region's most notable professional singers and eight apprentice singers. The group celebrates the rich, artistic expressiveness of choral music through innovative repertoire, inspired performances and stimulating educational outreach. Under the artistic direction of Dr. Joseph Holt, Choral Artists of Sarasota performs a repertoire spanning four centuries, and includes symphonic choral works, intimate madrigals, folk songs, close-harmony jazz, and Broadway show music. The ensemble also specializes in premiere performances of lesser-known choral works—particularly music by living American composers. Choral Artists of Sarasota has performed premieres by René Clausen, Dick Hyman, Robert Levin, Gwyneth Walker and James Grant. As part of the organization's educational outreach, eight young singers from area schools, colleges and universities, ages 16 to 22, are invited to join the group each year. For more information, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.