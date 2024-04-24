Nadya Tolokonnikova, Creator of Pussy Riot, to Headline Benefit Event for the American Folk Art Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Folk Art Museum has announced an electrifying benefit event headlined by Nadya Tolokonnikova, the iconic artist, activist, and visionary behind Pussy Riot, the renowned feminist protest art collective.

The event, slated for May 16, 2024 at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture {2 W 64th St, New York, NY 10023), will not only showcase Tolokonnikova's recent artworks in a pop-up exhibition but will also feature a captivating Q&A session about her practice followed by a noisy musical performance.

Tolokonnikova's journey has been marked by fearless activism and artistic brilliance. Known globally for her role in creating Pussy Riot, she has become a symbol of resistance against oppressive regimes and an advocate for social justice. Her activism has resonated with hundreds of thousands worldwide, earning her a place among the most influential figures of contemporary protest art.

Despite facing persecution, Tolokonnikova remains unwavering in her commitment to art as a tool for societal change. Her thought-provoking installations have challenged conventions and sparked crucial conversations on political dissent, artistic freedom, and human rights.

Tolokonnikova's first solo museum show is coming up this June at OK Linz in Linz, Austria. The show, titled RAGE, opens on June 21 and will include the newest art series, "DARK MATTER" (laser engraving on birch), as well as Tolokonnikova's prison archive, a replica of the artist's prison cell and Pussy Riot's actions and videos 2011-2023.

Jason T. Busch, Becky and Bob Alexander Director & CEO of the American Folk Art Museum, said, "Nadya Tolokonnikova's pursuit of justice through art embodies the spirit of resilience and creativity that we champion at the American Folk Art Museum. We are honored to host this benefit event, which not only celebrates Tolokonnikova's extraordinary contributions to contemporary art and activism but also supports the Museum's mission of fostering dialogue and understanding."

The benefit event promises an evening of inspiration and empowerment. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Tolokonnikova's visionary artistry, delve into the motivations behind her work during the Q&A session, and experience the raw energy of Pussy Riot's performance firsthand.

“The new art series I'm presenting with The Folk Art Museum is named “Dark Matter”, it's mystical and cryptic, and encapsulates both my hope and my pain. Politically and culturally, we're entering the new dark ages, but I believe that better times will come - I believe, because it is absurd.

It's an honor to support The Folk Art Museum - as a self-taught artist, I value their dedication to those who'd be dismissed as outsiders by many," commented Tolokonnikova.

Tickets for the benefit concert are available now. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-w-nadya-tolokonnikova-creator-of-pussy-riot-an-afam-benefit-tickets-880947917937?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Nadya Tolokonnikova

Nadya Tolokonnikova is an artist, activist and the creator of Pussy Riot, a global feminist protest art movement. Today, hundreds of people identify as a part of the Pussy Riot community. She was sentenced in 2012 to 2 years' imprisonment following an anti-Putin performance. Pussy Riot's Punk-Prayer was named by The Guardian among the best art pieces of the 21st century: "feminist, explicitly anti-Putin, protesting the banning of gay pride and the Orthodox church's support of the president". Her work has been exhibited at MoMA PS1, Palais de Tokyo, Saatchi Gallery, Louisiana Museum in Denmark, Dallas Contemporary among other places. Her first solo museum show RAGE is coming up this June at OK Linz in Linz, Austria.

About The American Folk Art Museum

Founded in 1961, the American Folk Art Museum engages people of all backgrounds through its collections, exhibitions, publications, and programs as the leading forum shaping the understanding and appreciation of folk and self-taught artists across time and place.