New England Conservatory Celebrates Spring With Concerts & Small Ensembles Fest

Celebrate spring at New England Conservatory with a full day of music, food and dance during the Contemporary Musical Arts department's Small Ensembles Festival on Sunday, May 5. The department will also celebrate its small ensembles on Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 and 2.



Performing are a wide range of groups showcasing the American Roots, Art Rock, Survivors Breakfast, Interdisciplinary, and R&B ensembles, Middle Eastern, West African, Irish, and Jewish Music, a Songwriters' Workshop, Free Jazz, and more, culminating in a student-led open mic.



These events, which are free and open to the public, take place on May 1 at 7pm in Pierce Hall, May 2 at 7:15pm in Eben Jordan Hall, and begin at noon on May 5 at NEC's Eben Jordan Hall, 255 St Botolph St, Boston. A full schedule is below.

May 1 in Pierce Hall:

https://necmusic.edu/events/cma-small-ensembles-concert-chase-interdisciplinary-survivors-breakfast



7:00 p.m. Interdisciplinary Ensemble, Linda Chase, director

8:00 p.m. Survivors Breakfast, Anthony Coleman, director



May 2 in Eben Jordan Hall

https://www.necmusic.edu/events/cma-small-ensembles-concert-american-roots-rb-contemporary-rock



7:15 p.m., American Roots, Eden MacAdam-Somer, director

8:15 p.m., Art Rock Ensemble, Lautaro Mantilla, director

9:15 p.m., R&B Ensemble, Nedelka Prescod, director



May 5 in Eben Jordan Hall

https://www.necmusic.edu/events/cma-small-ensembles-festival



Session I

12:00 p.m., Magdalena Abrego Ensemble

12:45 p.m., Irish Ceol Ensemble, Liz Knowles, director

1:30 p.m., Mandé West African, Balla Kouyaté, director



Session II

4 p.m., Joe Morris Ensemble

4:45 p.m., Middle Eastern Music, Mal Barsamian, director

5:30 p.m., Jewish Music Ensemble, Hankus Netsky, director



Session III

7 p.m., Songwriters Workshop, Steven Netsky, director

8 p.m., Open Mic