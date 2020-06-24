Palm Beach Symphony Donates Violins to Students

The Boca Raton Tribune has reported that the Palm Beach Symphony has donated violins to two elementary school students.

Check out the full story HERE!

Palm Beach Symphony accepts donations of orchestral instruments and donates them to underserved children or school music programs in Palm Beach County.

Fifth grader Sarah Zarazua is one of the children to receive a new instrument!

The other, Alanis Lopez, a fourth-grade student at Wellington Preparatory School.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You