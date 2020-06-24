Palm Beach Symphony Donates Violins to Students

Article Pixel Jun. 24, 2020  
Palm Beach Symphony Donates Violins to Students

The Boca Raton Tribune has reported that the Palm Beach Symphony has donated violins to two elementary school students.

Check out the full story HERE!

Palm Beach Symphony accepts donations of orchestral instruments and donates them to underserved children or school music programs in Palm Beach County.

Fifth grader Sarah Zarazua is one of the children to receive a new instrument!

The other, Alanis Lopez, a fourth-grade student at Wellington Preparatory School.

Read the full story HERE.



Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Manoa Valley Theatre Features Loretta Ables Sayre and Jody Bill On This Week's MVT LIVE
  • Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces Collaboration with Writers of Color Across the Country
  • QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
  • Watch Lea Salonga & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend