Palm Beach Symphony Airs First Televised Concert

Palm Beach Symphony and CBS12 News will broadcast a special holiday concert filled with sounds of the season airing on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. and Christmas day at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The CW34 will simulcast the concert on Christmas morning and repeat the special on December 26 at 6 p.m.

"Now in its 47th season, Palm Beach Symphony is one of the cornerstones of Palm Beach not only as a major arts organization but also through its educational efforts that have impacted the lives of more than 50,000 students in the past five years," said Michael J. Pumo, vice president and market manager of Sinclair West Palm Beach. "As part of our commitment to be The One To Turn To having an Eye on Community, we are happy to deliver some much-needed holiday cheer in this, the Symphony's first televised concert."

With acclaimed Music Director Gerard Schwarz conducting, the Symphony performs beloved melodies from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite No. 1, Op. 71A which include the Overture, Russian Dance and Waltz of Flowers. The concert also features arrangements by Maestro Schwarz of the seasonal classics Greensleeves, Silent Night and We Three Kings of Orient Are as well as Pachelbel's Canon in D Major, arguably one of the most famous and recognizable pieces of classical music. In a timely and uplifting message of hope, the Symphony performs Sleepers Awake from Bach's Cantata No. 140 based on a popular hymn written in the 16th century to provide spiritual inspiration to a community ravished by plague. The musical holiday journey ends on a merry note with Anderson's Sleigh Ride.

"We are excited to partner with CBS12 News as we kick off our new season with this holiday special," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. "This is the first time we are performing since the concert halls were shut down and we are grateful to the Symphony's board, donors and subscribers who have supported us and are making our new season possible."

Guest violinist Valentina Paolucci will join the Symphony to perform Greensleeves. The 19-year-old was the first winner of the Symphony's Lisa Bruna B-Major Award when she was a student at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School for the Arts. The annual award bestows upon one to three high school seniors an advance level instrument suitable for college auditions and the start of a career in music. Paolucci will be playing the 1627 Andrea Amati Cremona copy violin that she received. The young musician has already played in performance venues such as the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Royal Albert Hall in London, Konzerthaus Berlin, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Usher Hall in Scotland, Chicago Symphony Hall and Carnegie Hall. She currently attends University of Miami on a full music scholarship in the Frost School of Music where Maestro Schwarz serves as a Distinguished Professor of Music.

Palm Beach Symphony's 47th Season features concerts with guest violinist Pinchas Zukerman, guest pianists Vladimir Feltsman and Alexander Toradze and guest cellist Julian Schwarz. At this time, it is anticipated that the first Masterwork concert in January will be livestreamed virtually. The Symphony hopes to perform the remainder of the season at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts as a mix of livestreaming and select seating. Tickets and full season information are available at www.palmbeachsymphony.org.