Orchestra Of St. Luke's Launches Carnegie Hall Series With Pianist Beatrice Rana

Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL) and its Principal Conductor Bernard Labadie usher in its 33rd annual orchestra series presented by Carnegie Hall. Over the course of three programs, Maestro Labadie will bring his singular artistic vision and historically informed performance practice to New York audiences with works by Mendelssohn and Bach, Handel and Vivaldi. The final concert in March 2020 will feature Beethoven as part of Carnegie Hall and OSL's season-spanning celebration of the composer's 250th birthday.

For the opening concert on October 17 Maestro Labadie turns his artistry to two works by Felix Mendelssohn: The Hebrides Overture and Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56, "Scottish." Mendelssohn, who is credited with reviving interest in music of J.S. Bach in the 19th century, was devoted to Bach's keyboard works, often performing them on the piano. This program honors Mendelssohn's passion for Bach with two of Bach's keyboard concertos performed on the piano by celebrated young Italian virtuoso Beatrice Rana, whose 2017 release of Bach's "Goldberg" Variations won her Gramophone's award for young artist of the year.

The second concert of the series takes place on February 6 when Orchestra of St. Luke's fills Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with an extravagant program of works for double orchestra by Handel and Vivaldi. Daniel Hope joins the Orchestra and Bernard Labadie for two Vivaldi Concertos including the A Major for Violin, Strings, and Continuo, while Marie-Nicole Lemieux performs two contrasting settings of the Salve Regina by Vivaldi, both for contralto and double orchestra.

On March 5, Orchestra of St. Luke's celebrates Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday with orchestral and choral works including his sweeping and dramatic Leonore Overture No. 2. As a stand-alone work, the overture is an operatic tone poem in its own right. For Beethoven's Choral Fantasy pianist Jeremy Denk, La Chapelle de Québec, soprano Karina Gauvin, mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, tenor Andrew Haji, and bass-baritone Matthew Brook join forces for one of Beethoven's most joyous compositions. The Mass in C Major concludes the program.

TICKETS: Priced from $15 to $98. Call CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800 or visit CarnegieHall.org

For Orchestra of St. Luke's full 2019-2020 Season, visit OSLmusic.org.





