North/South Consonance, Inc. Continues its 39th Season with OPEN BORDERS Concert

May. 22, 2019  

North/South Consonance, Inc. continues its 39th season on Tuesday evening June 4 when the North/South Consonance Ensemble under the direction of Max Lifchitz introduces music by composers hailing from Brazil, Mexico and throughout the US.

To be heard for the first time in New York City are works for pierrot ensemble by Brazil's Jorge Antunes and Americans Timothy Kramer, Paul Richards and Sarah Wald. Rounding off the program a work by Max Lifchitz, the Mexican-American composer and conductor.

The members of the North/South Chamber Orchestra performing this concert include flutist Lisa Hansen, clarinetist Sammy Lesnick, violinist Mioi Takeda, cellist Marisol Espada, percussionist Sam Budish and pianist Helen Lin.


The event will start at 8 PM and end approximately at 9:30 PM. It will be held at the air-conditioned auditorium of Christ and St. Stephen's Church (120 West 69th Street -- between Broadway and Columbus) in Manhattan. The auditorium is ADA accessible. No tickets or reservations needed.


Since its inception in 1980, the North/South Consonance, Inc. has brought to the attention of the New York City public over 1,000 works by composers hailing from the Americas and elsewhere representing a wide spectrum of aesthetic views. Its activities are made possible in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support provided by the Women's Philharmonic Advocacy, the Music Performance Trust Fund as well as the generosity of numerous individual donors.



