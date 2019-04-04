National Geographic Explorer And Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson At The Auditorium Theatre

The Auditorium Theatre's National Geographic Live 2018-19 speaker series, highlighting the stories of inspirational women, concludes on Tuesday, May 7, with Point of No Return, featuring the mountaineer Hilaree Nelson.

In Point of No Return, Nelson recounts the National Geographic team's expedition to the top of Burma's Hkakabo Razi mountain, a 5,881-meter peak. The team knew that the journey would be harrowing, but what they didn't realize was that the greatest obstacle wouldn't be their dwindling rations, the grueling jungle hikes, or the life-threatening hypothermia - it would be the conflicting personalities between team members that threatened to unravel the journey. Nelson shares insight into the difficult decisions she had to make as team leader, accompanied by stunning photos by Cory Richards and clips from Renan Ozturk's documentary Down to Nothing.

"We are honored to have Hilaree Nelson on our landmark stage to share her story with us to conclude our inaugural National Geographic Live Series, which has focused on the stories of inspirational women throughout our season," says C.J. Dillon, Auditorium Theatre Chief Programming Officer. "Her story and her insights into collaboration and decision-making will resonate with anyone who has ever been a part of any team."

Nelson, named one of the most adventurous women in the world of sports by Outside Magazine, is the first woman to climb both Mt. Everest and its neighboring peak, Mt. Lhotse, in a single 24-hour period. In September 2018, she was part of a two-person team that completed the first-ever ski descent of Lhotse, an 8,000-meter peak. She was named one of National Geographic's Adventurers of the Year in 2018.

National Geographic Live - Point of No Return

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 | 7PM

Tickets are $42 and $54 and are available online at AuditoriumTheatre.org, by phone at 312.341.2300, or in person at the Auditorium Theatre Box Office (50 E Ida B Wells Dr).

The Auditorium Theatre also offers $15 student rush tickets to full-time college students and $5 tickets to young people ages 13-19 with Urban Gateways' Teen Arts Pass program. The Auditorium Theatre's ADMIT ONE program offers complimentary tickets to Chicago-area community groups.





