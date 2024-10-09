NORDIC MUSIC DAYS Arrives In Glasgow From 30 October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Autumn, Nordic Music Days, one of the world's oldest celebrations of contemporary classical music and sound, takes place in Scotland for the first time in its 136-year history.

Set to take over Glasgow from 30 October until 3 November, the Festival sees concerts, sound installations, talks, screenings and participatory events as well as a wide-ranging industry programme happening across the city – from Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and The Old Fruitmarket, through the Centre for Contemporary Arts and City Halls to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and Glasgow Film Theatre.

Presenting almost entirely contemporary classical music and sound, the 2024 programme features over 200 musicians and composers from Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland – and, for the first time this year, Scotland.

Running through the 2024 Festival is the theme of ‘Word of Mouth'. It invokes something personal, informal and close: the passing on, movement and the spreading of ideas, stories, knowledge and traditions.

Tickets and further information: https://nordicmusicdays.org.

