Miller Theatre Announces Winter 2020 Edition of its Free POP-UP CONCERTS

Whether it is one's first visit to Miller Theatre or fiftieth, the free and fun Pop-Up Concerts provide the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with today's most exciting new music. Sit onstage and enjoy a free drink during these hour-long weeknight concerts, and mingle with the musicians and fellow concertgoers after the show. Onstage seating is first-come, first-served. All concerts start at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21



Lauren Cauley, violin



The spellbinding violinist Lauren Cauley is no stranger to Miller audiences; she is a celebrated member of many ensembles, including the Mivos Quartet and Ensemble Signal. Here, she gets the spotlight, in an adventurous program of recent works for solo violin that shows the breadth of sonic potential of her instrument.



PROGRAM

Richard Carrick Graphic Series #43 (2019) world premiere

Piyawat Louilarpprasert Hope for Violin (2018) world premiere

Clara Ionnatta dead wasps in a jam-jar (i) (2014-15)

Jessie Montgomery Rhapsody No. 1 for solo violin (2014)

Dai Fujikara Fluid Calligraphy for solo violin (2010)

Timothy O'Dwyer Transbraxton I (2010)



Tuesday, February 25



Austin Wulliman & Conrad Tao

Austin Wulliman, violin; Conrad Tao, piano

Austin Wulliman, violinist of the JACK Quartet, has been praised as both a chamber musician and soloist. The "gifted, adventuresome violinist" (Chicago Tribune) demonstrates his talents in both categories in this Pop-Up, collaborating with pianist Conrad Tao, called "one of the most compelling voices in classical music" (The Baltimore Sun). Don't miss this star-studded evening featuring recent works, including four world premieres.



PROGRAM

Austin Wulliman new work for violin and piano (2020) world premiere

Austin Wulliman new work for solo violin (2020) world premiere

Andrew Greenwald A Thing Made Whole (2016) world premiere

Ann Cleare Inner for violin and piano (2009) world premiere

Elliott Carter Riconoscenza per Goffredo Petrassi (1984)

Morton Feldman Vertical Thoughts II for violin and piano (1963)





Tuesday, March 31



Brandee Younger & Dezron Douglas

Brandee Younger, harp; Dezron Douglas, bass

The duo of harp and bass may be an uncommon combination, but this particular duo makes one wish it was a regular occurrence. Genre-defying harpist Brandee Younger-who recently opened Miller's Jazz series-and the in-demand bassist Dezron Douglas come together for an incredible evening of inspired jazz works.



Tuesday, April 14



The Hands Free

James Moore, guitar & banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin

Eleonore Oppenheim, bass; Nathan Koci, accordion

The Hands Free is an acoustic quartet that creates "a beautifully eclectic mix of sounds that depict an immense variety of places and emotions-all while maintaining the warmth and spontaneity of an impromptu jam session" (Second Inversion). Making their Miller debut, the group features four unique and imaginative composer/performers.

Now in its 31st season, Miller Theatre at Columbia University is the leading presenter of new music in New York City and one of the most vital forces nationwide for innovative programming. In partnership with Columbia University School of the Arts, Miller is dedicated to producing and presenting unique events, with a focus on contemporary and early music, jazz, opera, and multimedia performances. Founded in 1988, Miller Theatre has helped launch the careers of myriad composers and ensembles over the years, serving as an incubator for emerging artists and a champion of those not yet well known in the United States. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre continues to meet the high expectations set forth by its founders-to present innovative programs, support the development of new work, and connect creative artists with adventurous audiences.





