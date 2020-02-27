Mateo Blanco Is An American Dreamer Turned Successful American Tenor to Re-Release Debut Album

Mateo Blanco, an accomplished musician and celebrated visual artist, is re-releasing his debut album "Mateo Blanco 724," in honor of its 10th anniversary.

Blanco made history upon the release of this album by becoming the first American tenor to record a multi-genre record. Blanco chose to highlight his Colombian heritage by recording the album in Spanish. The multi-genre style ranges from salsa to vallenato, reflecting the worldly travels he experienced throughout his upbringing. A true artist, Blanco finds inspiration in everything around him, including the name for his album. "Mateo Blanco 724" was inspired by the time he finished recording the last song.

"The purpose behind my album is to inspire people to follow their dreams, believe in love and to spread positivity," said Blanco. "Music is a vehicle for emotions, so it was important for me to have fellow dreamers collaborate on the record. I personally interviewed every musician who worked on my album to ensure they not only have a happy personality, but true goodness in their soul."

A classically trained opera singer, Blanco studied commercial music at Florida Atlantic University. He has performed operas such as in La Traviata, Rigoletto, Il Trovatore and Don Giovanni. A man of extraordinary talent, Blanco has also made presentations accompanied by Aretha Franklin and his interpretation before the president of the United States, George H.W. Bush.

In recent years, Blanco has channeled his creative energy into his visual art. Known around the world for his use of unconventional mediums and edible materials, his whimsy is present in everything he makes. Noteworthy projects include portraits of Jennifer Lawrence in peanuts, Dolly Parton recreated in pieces of cloth and string, and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" in sugar crystals. His work can be found in Ripley's Believe It or Not! museums, as well as in museums and private collections around the world.

Mateo Blanco's re-released "Mateo Blanco 724" can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play and Amazon Music. To view his art and other projects, visit Instagram @MateoBlancoArt

Find the album on iTunes at: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/mateo-blanco/322495837

For more information or inquiries, visit his Instagram @mateoblancoart - https://www.instagram.com/mateoblancoart/

Follow on Twitter: @MateoBlancoArt





