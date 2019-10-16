Legacy Foundation Of PBC Applauds Scholarship Recipients & Schedules Auditions For Young Musicians

The Legacy Foundation of Palm Beach County, an extension of the outreach programs of The Palm Beach Pops, will be hosting its biannual auditions for promising young musicians later this month. The auditions are not open to the public and are not publicized in advance.

"Approximately 20 talented students, ages 6-18, will be showcasing their musical skills in front of a distinguished review committee of business and cultural leaders. They will play one piece and answer a few simple questions with the hopes of securing much-needed scholarship funds for instruments, lessons, music school tuition or other performing needs," says Jon Lappin, founder, president and executive director of the Legacy Foundation.

"I am very proud that over our first three years, we have awarded our 100th scholarship for music lessons, orchestra dues, camps, musical instruments, and more, with a total value of approximately $200,000," he adds. "Previous scholarship recipients have used their funding money to continue to grow their musical abilities and excel on their chosen instrument through graduation."

The most recent Legacy Foundation auditions were held last May at the Lake Worth Playhouse, and among the 16 scholarship winners were three violin players: Alani Ritter, 11, a student at BAK Middle School of the Arts, and Joseph Cuenco, 15, and Abigail Mct, 16, both students at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

An extension of The Palm Beach Pops' existing outreach programs, which have taught nearly 100,000 music students in the county, the Foundation also awards the Maestro Bob Lappin Legacy Grant to an individual between 21 and 35 years old who shows exceptional proficiency in piano or a significant interest in conducting.

Founded in 1991 by the late Music Director and Conductor Bob Lappin, The Palm Beach Pops quickly distinguished itself as a world-class pops orchestra, dedicated to preserving the American Songbook. Additionally, The Palm Beach Pops had a long history of serving the children in its community by presenting quality music education programs. Lappin's cultural impact lives on through the Legacy Foundation of Palm Beach County, founded and led by his son Jon Lappin. For more information on the foundation, please visit www.pbclegacy.org or email info@pbclegacy.org.

The Lake Worth Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theatre with a never-be-dark policy. Year-round programming includes award-winning dramas, comedies, musicals, area premieres, Broadway favorites, children's shows, black box theatre, international ballets and operas in cinema, a live concert series and alternative programming. The Playhouse also offers educational programs for adults and children, and community outreach initiatives that bring cultural programs into the neighborhoods of underserved youth, and also make theatre available free of charge for disadvantaged citizens in the community.





