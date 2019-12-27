LPO's Chief Executive & Artistic Director Timothy Walker Awarded CBE In New Year's Honours List

Timothy Walker has today been awarded a CBE for services to Arts and Music. As Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra since 2002, Walker has played a transformative role in securing the LPO's position as one of the world's finest symphony orchestras that balances a long and distinguished history with a reputation as one of the UK's most adventurous and forward-looking orchestras.

Walker's work for the LPO, as well as for a host of other arts organisations in the UK such as London Music Masters and the London International Piano Competition, has been characterised by an exceptional ability to identify and nurture young talent. Such long-term support and championing of these emerging artists is just one example of his impact on the cultural life of the UK.

Before leaving his native Australia to join the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Walker was formerly the founder and Chief Executive of World Orchestras, a company established to present an International Orchestras Season at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Concert Hall, and prior to that General Manager of the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Previous honours include being made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2000 for services to arts administration.

Timothy Walker commented, "I am deeply honoured to be awarded this honour by Her Majesty the Queen. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, its staff and many supporters and audiences around the world. The players are the heart and soul of this great orchestra and I would like to think this is a shared honour with them."

Victoria Robey OBE, Chairman, London Philharmonic Orchestra commented, "Everyone at the London Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled that Timothy's work for the Orchestra has been recognised by Her Majesty. He has led the LPO with great originality, flair and passion ensuring that the Orchestra is at the forefront of the UK's cultural life with inspiring, inclusive programming, highest artistic standards and thoughtfully developed work with tens of thousands of people in our local and broader communities. On behalf of the Orchestra, I send our most heartfelt congratulations to Timothy on this much deserved honour."





